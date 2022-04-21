(AGENPARL) – gio 21 aprile 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Ontario on Track to Build 30,000 New Long-Term Care Beds

31,705 new and 28,648 upgraded beds in development across the province

April 21, 2022

OTTAWA — The Ontario government is on track to make good on its commitment to build 30,000 much-needed net new long-term care beds in the province by 2028. Ontario now has 31,705 new and 28,648 upgraded beds in development. This milestone was announced today along with the allocation of 681 new and 599 upgraded beds in Ottawa. Today’s announcements mark an important milestone in the province’s commitment to fixing long-term care, helping to reduce waitlists and providing our seniors the quality of care they deserve.

“Having 30,000 new long-term care beds in development across the province was always an ambitious target,” said Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care. “But through record provincial investments, close collaboration with our health partners, and innovative new approaches, we have delivered. To put this number in perspective, only 611 net new beds were built between 2011 and 2018.”

The commitment to build 30,000 new long-term care beds in the province by 2028 is the largest long-term care building program in Canada — ever. The province is not only building capacity but is also investing in building a long-term care system where all residents experience the best possible quality of life, supported by safe, high-quality care.

All remaining allocations made through the Government’s 2021 Call for Applications, over 2021-22, were also announced today. Of the 365 projects announced to date (totaling up to 31,705 new and 28,648 upgraded beds), 115 projects have proposed to be part of a “campus of care” model focused on healthy seniors’ living, integrating the long-term care home into the broader health care system. Additionally, with the redevelopment of older homes, the prior system of 3-4 bed ward rooms is being eliminated and all homes will now be up to modern design standards.

Recognizing the diversity of our ageing population, 30 projects have proposed to serve Indigenous communities and 39 have proposed to serve Ontario’s Francophone population.

Of the above, Minister Calandra announced 681 new beds and 599 upgraded beds across Ottawa, while visiting the Bruyère Village and The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus today. These beds will be allocated to the following projects:

– 121 new and 71 redeveloped beds at Bruyère Long-Term Care Home

– 256 redeveloped beds at Extendicare Ottawa in Nepean

– 48 new and 272 redeveloped beds at Extendicare Ottawa in the West-End

– 320 new beds at Schlegel Villages-Ottawa at the Civic Hospital Site

– 192 new beds at Southbridge Ottawa

There are now 1,546 new and 1,480 upgraded beds allocated across Ottawa, which are in the planning or construction development process, including the allocations announced today.

The government has a plan to fix long-term care and to ensure Ontario’s seniors get the quality of care and quality of life they need and deserve both now and in the future. The plan is built on three pillars: staffing and care; accountability, enforcement, and transparency; and building modern, safe, comfortable homes for seniors.

Quick Facts

– Ontario plans to invest an additional $3.7 billion, beginning in 2024-25, on top of the historic $2.68 billion already invested, to support this new series of allocations for the development of 10,000 net new and more than 12,000 upgraded beds across the province. These historic investments would bring the total to $6.4 billion since spring 2019.

– Ontario is providing long-term care homes with $868 million in additional funding to help protect the health and safety of residents, staff and caregivers, and to ensure residents get the care they need and deserve. This funding will cover the extraordinary costs of COVID-19 in 2021-2022. $328 million of it is being used primarily to address the enhanced measures enacted in response to the Omicron variant.

Quotes

“Carleton has a large population of aging Ontarians. Building new homes and adding more beds in long-term care homes will help alleviate wait times and improve the lives of residents in current homes by upgrading and modernizing facilities.”

– Goldie Ghamari

MPP, Carleton

“Ottawa’s long-term care home residents deserve the highest level of care. I was proud to join Minister Calandra earlier this year to announce over $40 million to support Ottawa’s homes to hire and retain staff. Along with the 681 new beds and 599 upgrades to beds in Ottawa announced today, our government is ensuring Ottawa’s homes have all the resources they need to provide residents with the quality care they deserve.”

– Hon. Lisa MacLeod

MPP, Nepean

“It is a privilege to represent the riding with the largest seniors population in Ontario and I’m pleased our government is taking action to provide better care for our seniors. We committed to getting more long-term care beds built and we’re getting it done.”

– Jeremy Roberts

MPP, Ottawa West-Nepean

” The health and safety of our residents is our number one priority. We thank Minister Calandra and the Ministry of Long-Term Care for the opportunity to enhance and prioritize long-term care in Ontario with this new project. We are excited for residents to move into our new home where they will experience our modern, safe and community-minded approach to living.”

– Ryan Bell

Southbridge Care Homes

“Additional long-term care capacity in the region will support patient flow throughout the health-care system, ensuring that patients receive access to the most appropriate care for their needs. We’re pleased that the Civic Campus will continue to contribute to the health of our community as the future site of a long-term care facility. This campus has a long legacy of supporting the people of Ottawa and Eastern Ontario when they need it most. We look forward to the continuation of this legacy for years to come. ”

– Cameron Love

President and CEO, The Ottawa Hospital

