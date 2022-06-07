(AGENPARL) – mar 07 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to News from the John W. Kluge Center from the Library of Congress.

This Thursday: Steve Swayne Tells the Story of Three Composers Through Three Objects

In a world where everything is going digital, what can physical artifacts in physical spaces tell us that digital replicas cannot?

Join the John W. Kluge Center and Kluge Chair in Modern Culture Steve Swayne for an event looking at three composers – David Diamond, Steven Sondheim, and Robert Schumann – through the lens of three objects found in the collections of the Library of Congress.

This event will take place on Thursday, June 9, at 4pm, in room LJ-119 of the Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building. You can also watch virtually.

An edited video recording of the event will be available at youtube.com/loc about two weeks after the event.

Steve Swayne is the Jacob H. Strauss 1922 Professor of Music at Dartmouth College, where he teaches courses in art music from 1700 to the present day, opera, American musical theater, Russian music, and American music. Swayne is President of the American Musicological Society, the premier organization for musicologists in the English-speaking world as well as an accomplished concert pianist. Swayne completed his PhD at UC Berkeley in 1999.

