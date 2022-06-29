(AGENPARL) – mer 29 giugno 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Minister of Education Celebrates Students as School Year Ends

June 29, 2022

TORONTO — Today, Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement as the 2021-22 school year concludes:

“I could not be more proud of all the graduates across Ontario, young leaders who have the skills, values, and drive to succeed. Through your hard work, you have achieved an important milestone in your academic journey, and we know you will continue to do amazing things as you start your next chapter, wherever it takes you.

As we look forward to September, we are fully committed to ensuring all students return to the classroom on time, with the full school experience that students deserve.

We continue to prioritize and invest to ensure students catch up, benefit from positive mental health, and learn the critical life skills that will lead them to good-paying jobs. To ensure students get back on track, our government launched a province-wide tutoring program; expanded summer learning opportunities; and made in-school-year investments focused on improving reading, math and other foundational skills that will lead students to good-paying jobs.

We will continue to prepare students for the world of work and the jobs of tomorrow, with a renewed emphasis on life and job skills.

While our government continues its tireless work to pave clear pathways to success for all students, I want to thank all students, families and staff and wish them a safe and positive summer break with your loved ones.”

BACKGROUND:

Each week, our school boards and authorities have reported more and more students that are benefiting from the tutoring supports now being offered. For the week of June 13-17, 2022, 42,909 elementary and secondary students received tutoring supports across the province.

We know that supporting student academic success is only part of the picture for building up our students and getting them ready for the future. That’s why we also committed $90 million, including $10 million in new funding, to support student mental health and well-being in 2022-23. This funding represents a 420 per cent increase under our government, and we will continue to invest in the positive supports that students deserve.

Over the past four years, our government has modernized curriculum to ensure students have the life and job skills they need to succeed and get good paying jobs. This includes overhauling the new math curriculum to be focused on foundational math skills, financial literacy, budgeting, and coding in every grade to bring this learning back to real-life applications and skills, as well as STEM-related concepts and skills and the skilled trades. We are also focused on students learning about civic engagement, leadership skills, service, and action to create positive change in their communities.

