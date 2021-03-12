MAURITIUS NATIONAL DAY

(AGENPARL) – ven 12 marzo 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate you on the 53rd anniversary of independence.

The United States values the strong bilateral relationship we enjoy with Mauritius, which is reinforced by both of our countries’ adherence to democratic principles. We commend the people and Government of Mauritius for their work to manage the COVID-19 pandemic based on scientific data and by closely following public health guidance. We look forward to the continued strengthening of our partnership, particularly in maritime security cooperation and economic development, and collaboration on our shared interests in the region.

I send wishes for health and happiness to everyone in Mauritius on your independence day.

