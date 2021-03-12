venerdì, Marzo 12, 2021
Breaking News

MAURITIUS NATIONAL DAY

TURING SCHEME TO OPEN UP GLOBAL STUDY AND WORK OPPORTUNITIES

NEW TREE FUND FOR LOCAL COMMUNITIES ANNOUNCED

ON THE PASSING OF IVOIRIAN PRIME MINISTER HAMED BAKAYOKO

LOCAL EU STATEMENT ON THE DECISION OF FIVE MICRONESIAN STATES TO INITIATE…

THE EXPECTED PAROLE OF HAMPIG “HARRY” SASSOUNIAN

ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY IN HONG KONG

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – MARCH 11, 2021

JOINT STATEMENT FROM THE UK, WITH FRANCE, GERMANY, ITALY AND THE US,…

DICHIARAZIONE DI THOMAS H. ANDREWS RELATORE SPECIALE DELLE NAZIONI UNITE SULLA SITUAZIONE…

Agenparl
Image default

MAURITIUS NATIONAL DAY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – ven 12 marzo 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.
Mauritius National Day [ https://www.state.gov/mauritius-national-day/ ] 03/12/2021 12:01 AM EST
Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate you on the 53rd anniversary of independence.
The United States values the strong bilateral relationship we enjoy with Mauritius, which is reinforced by both of our countries’ adherence to democratic principles.  We commend the people and Government of Mauritius for their work to manage the COVID-19 pandemic based on scientific data and by closely following public health guidance.  We look forward to the continued strengthening of our partnership, particularly in maritime security cooperation and economic development, and collaboration on our shared interests in the region.
I send wishes for health and happiness to everyone in Mauritius on your independence day.
body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________
Stay connected with the State Department:
The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More