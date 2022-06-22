Manitoba Media Bulletin: Conditions Improving in Nopiming and Whiteshell Provincial Parks

(AGENPARL) – mer 22 giugno 2022 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

June 22, 2022

Conditions Improving in Nopiming

and Whiteshell Provincial Parks

– – –

Phased Reopening of North Whiteshell Area

Continues as Floodwaters Recede

Manitoba Parks is advising of changes to flood-related closures and advisories at some provincial parks. Flood conditions continue to pose a risk to public safety. All visitors are reminded to check and carefully monitor conditions prior to heading to provincial parks.

Details on all flood-related closures and advisories in provincial parks is available at: [www.manitobaparks.com](http://www.manitobaparks.com/).

Road closures remain in Duck Mountain, Nopiming and Whiteshell provincial parks. All park visitors should check [www.manitoba511.ca](http://www.manitoba511.ca/) for potential detours before travelling to parks. Park visitors are reminded to obey road and trail closures and not attempt to drive through flooded areas or across damaged bridges.

In Whiteshell Provincial Park, water levels on the Winnipeg and Whiteshell rivers have been receding and the next phases of reopening are being implemented. Provincial Road (PR) 307 remains closed to all traffic between Nutimik and Betula lakes. Betula Lake can now be accessed on PR 307 from the south via Rennie for permanent residents, cottagers and businesses only. Residents returning to Betula Lake can expect to travel through floodwaters.

PR 307 between Seven Sisters Falls and Nutimik Lake remains restricted to permanent residents, cottagers and businesses only. Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure is working this week to remove the temporary gravel emergency access road through flooded areas on PR 307. After the emergency road has been removed and PR 307 restored to all traffic, campgrounds and recreational areas can start to reopen.

Seasonal campers will be notified by email when they can safely return. Seasonal sites at Opapiskaw, Dorothy and Nutimik lakes are expected to reopen first, while seasonal sites at Betula Lake will remain closed until at least June 30 and road conditions improve to allow increased traffic in this area. Nightly campsites at Opapiskaw, Nutimik and Betula lakes will remain closed until at least June 30.

White Lake campground will remain closed until at least July 15 and the Otter Falls campground will remain closed until at least July 29 due to enduring floodwaters in these campgrounds.

In Nopiming Provincial Park, all campgrounds will be open this weekend. The Tulabi Falls walk-in backcountry sites and one yurt will remain closed for at least another week, along with some sites at Bird Lake. PR 314 will remain closed for an extended period at the Manigotagan River. Park visitors to Beresford and Long lake areas must travel from the north via PR 304 through Bissett.

Watercraft users are reminded of restrictions in place on lakes in Nopiming and Whiteshell provincial parks to limit erosion and property damage from boat wakes along flooded shorelines. Details on lake restrictions and boat launch closures are available at [www.manitobaparks.com](http://www.manitobaparks.com/).

Beach users in Nopiming and Whiteshell are advised to use caution as swim buoy lines have not yet been installed in all designated swim areas and there may be submerged debris in swim areas. Crescent Beach at West Hawk Lake is closed.

The Rainbow Beach Provincial Park campground closure is being extended until at least July 8 due to enduring floodwaters. The beach is open for day use. Water levels on Dauphin Lake remain very high and any strong northern winds could cause additional overland flooding in the park.

Birch Point Provincial Park campground and boat launch will remain closed until at least July 15 due to high water levels on Lake of the Woods.

Campgrounds in Camp Morton, Rivers, St. Malo and Turtle Mountain provincial parks also have some partial campsite closures due to ongoing wet conditions.

Reservation holders will be contacted if they are affected by a campsite closure. If affected by a closure, reservation holders can request a full refund or move their reservation to another available location. Campers should not pre-emptively cancel reservations before being notified of a site closure, otherwise cancellation policies will apply. Closures may be extended if flooding and wet conditions continue.

Manitoba Parks staff continues to monitor the evolving flood situation closely and assess conditions daily, and co-ordinate with Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure, Emergency Measures Organization, Manitoba Conservation Officer Service, Office of the Fire Commissioner, Manitoba Wildfire Service and Manitoba Hydro in its response.

