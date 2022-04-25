(AGENPARL) – lun 25 aprile 2022 [Office of the Lieutenant Governor]

April 25, 2022

LIEUTENANT-GOVERNOR REQUESTS NOMINATIONS FOR THE LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR’S COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP AWARDS

Lt.-Gov. Janice C. Filmon is inviting nominations for the Lieutenant Governor’s Community Leadership Awards, to be presented to three deserving individuals from across the province as part of the 39th Annual Volunteer Awards, hosted by Volunteer Manitoba. This year’s ceremony will take place virtually during the last week of September 2022.

The Lieutenant Governor Community Leadership awards will recognize individuals who embody the spirit of volunteerism by identifying a need in the community, initiating creative and meaningful ways to fill that need, and by motivating others to join them in service for the greater good.

This award was originally established by former lieutenant-governor Peter M. Liba in 2000 and has been supported by all lieutenant-governors who followed.

“Our province is blessed to be rich with the spirit of volunteerism. In every community large and small, Manitobans give so much of their time, talent and creativity to impact and enrich the lives of others, and make a difference in their communities and around the world,” said Filmon. “I encourage you to recognize a worthy volunteer by nominating them for this award.”

To nominate an outstanding volunteer go to www.volunteermanitoba.ca/awards. Nominations must be received by Monday, May 30.

