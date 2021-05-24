(AGENPARL) – lun 24 maggio 2021 You are subscribed to Library of Congress Finding Aids for Library of Congress. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

Arnold Schoenberg (1874–1974) was a composer, music theorist, and educator known for developing the twelve-tone compositional technique. He was also a member of the Second Viennese School, along with Alban Berg and Anton Webern. The Arnold Schoenberg Correspondence and Other Papers consists chiefly of holograph and typescript correspondence between Schoenberg and other composers, conductors, organizations, record labels, music publishers, and family members. The collection also includes a small amount of clippings, programs, photographs, receipts, and other papers.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

Béla Bartók (1881-1951) was a Hungarian composer, pianist, and ethnomusicologist. The Etelka Freund Collection on Béla Bartók consists chiefly of correspondence between the composer and pianist Etelka Freund (1879-1977), and printed music for his early works, some of which are annotated. Additional materials include photographs, clippings, programs, publicity materials, and journal articles that document Bartók’s professional activities.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

Milton Okun (1923-2016) was an American arranger, singer, and record producer who founded the Cherry Lane Music Publishing Company in New York City in 1960. He arranged and produced the music of John Denver, Peter, Paul, and Mary, The Brothers Four, and The Chad Mitchell Trio. The Milton Okun Musical Arrangements consist chiefly of holograph and printed scores of Okun’s arrangements for The Brothers Four, as well as several songbooks with folk music by various composers.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

Dorothy Slepian Packer (1923-2014) was a musicologist, educator, and violinist from Boston, Massachusetts. The collection consists of Packer’s correspondence with prominent composers between 1945 and 1948. Significant writers and recipients include Samuel Barber, Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Deems Taylor, Darius Milhaud, Morton Gould, William Grant Still, and Virgil Thomson.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

The Vaudeville and Minstrel Photograph Collection contains 31 photographs of prominent vaudeville and minstrel acts and performers from the early 1900s through the mid-1930s. Some of these images depict performers in blackface.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

Lucille “Sweets” Preston (1921-2020), a dancer at the Cotton Club and member of the vaudeville comedic duo Slim & Sweets, was an intimate partner of jazz legend Louis Armstrong beginning in the early 1950s. This collection consists of 33 letters and 3 photographs, formerly owned by their daughter Sharon Preston-Folta, that document the relationsip between “Satchmo” and Lucille Preston during this period.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

Primarily architectural drawings by Thomas Tileston Waterman for and of historic buildings, residential buildings, religious buildings, and education buildings in Virginia; other locations include Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Massachusetts. Among his work represented in the archive are reconstructions of buildings in Williamsburg, Virginia and other locations; single detached houses; chapels and churches; and measured drawings of historic buildings, some of which were used to illustrate his books. Materials document the preliminary and working phases of the design process, as well as correspondence, notes, and specifications relating to building projects. The archive also includes landscape architecture drawings and architectural drawings by other creators, including Perry, Shaw & Hepburn (where Waterman was employed for a portion of his career).

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

A representative selection of Diana Denny’s original caricature drawings and newspaper clippings portraying political and civic leaders of the twentieth century, as well as famous individuals in art, science, and sports. The collection includes one oversized drawing by Denny of the Nuremberg trials.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

Collection of sound recordings of interviews, readings by authors, lectures and speeches, and radio broadcasts with songs and music, recorded and compiled by Barbara Dane and Irwin Silber for the Sing Out! radio program on WBAI-FM, New York City; and for other radio shows and documentation of other music and events from 1952-1978. Includes interviews with Vietnam War protesters, draft resisters, and topical songs written about the Vietnam War; many songs about other events of the 1960s and 1970s, including the African American civil rights movement; Native American survival movement; the women’s rights and gay rights movements. The collection includes some tapes submitted by performers or listeners of Barbara Dane’s shows, some with accompanying letters. Includes interview and songs performed by Catalan poet and composer, Raimon; Philippine songs; Cambodian songs; sound recordings of the Poor People’s March on Washington, 1968; folk festivals and other recordings.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

Audio and video recordings, photographs, posters, and handouts related to programming by the Center for Traditional Music and Dance (CTMD) from 1968 to 2015. The CTMD archive is among the largest collections of video, sound recordings, photographs, and ephemera documenting the diversity of New York’s immigrant performing arts traditions over the past fifty years. The collection includes hundreds of hours of audio and video recordings, newsletters, fliers, and photographs documenting music and dance of Balkan, Greek, Jewish, Irish American, Puerto Rican, Central Asian, South Asian, Haitian, Chinese, Korean, and other immigrant and ethnic communities including interviews and performances of more than 15 NEA National Heritage Award recipients.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

The collection consists of 17 maps transferred from the G.E. Mueller papers, 1876-2012. Mueller collected tourist, road, and air route maps published between 1952 and 1983. Most maps show locations in Central America; other maps depict places in the United States and Europe. Mueller was an engineer, administrator of U.S. manned space flight program, and corporate executive.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

The collection consists of an aeronautical map of Germany from 1938 published by the Reichsluftfahrtministerium and a letter to the donor, Paul E. Mortimer.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

The collection consists of 17 maps owned by John W. Moyer that show India and also various world maps. Moyer contributed to the Library of Congress the photograph collection titled India and Her People.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

The collection consists of 2 maps and a map overlay. The map with the overlay depicts Omaha, Nebraska, in the 1960s and contains annotations that show “negro neighborhoods” that indicate population density. The other map is of Detroit, Michigan and presumbly dates from the 1960s.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

This sub-collection of the Heezen-Tharp maps and papers collection contains 716 cartographic items and supporting materials that are related to Bruce Heezen and Marie Tharp’s mapping of the Antarctic Ocean floor. The item types include manuscript and published maps, soundings, reports, and other scientific data. The materials are stored offsite at Ft. Meade and must be requested advance of visiting the Geography and Map Reading Room.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

This sub-collection of the Heezen-Tharp maps and papers collection contains some 9600 cartographic items and supporting materials that are related to Bruce Heezen and Marie Tharp’s mapping of the Atlantic Ocean floor. The item types include manuscript and published maps, soundings, reports, and other scientific data. The materials are stored offsite at Ft. Meade and must be requested advance of visiting the Geography and Map Reading Room.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

Alanna Nash is an American journalist and biographer. Articles, newspaper clippings, correspondence, and photographs in this collection document Nash’s research of John Dillinger and D.W. Griffith.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

Private detective agency directed by the Pinkerton family to protect interests of clients in business and industry. The records include business and family correspondence; biographical and genealogical records; administrative records such as procedural guidelines and training manuals; criminal case files which include correspondence, reports, photographs, legal documents, and printed matter; and draft manuscripts and printing plates.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

Photographer, journalist, radio broadcaster, cinematographer, diplomat’s spouse, and philanthropist. Correspondence, memoranda, diaries, family papers, photographs, subject files, notebooks and albums, clippings, printed matter and other material documenting Patterson’s early life and family history, her career, her activities while accompanying her husband to various diplomatic postings, her activism with various clubs and organizations, and her philanthropy.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

Poet, literary critic, and Consultant in Poetry to the Library of Congress. Correspondence, drafts of poems and books, reference files, and personal papers documenting Hoffman’s life and work as a poet and scholar.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

Union army officer and author. Correspondence, maps, military records, and biographical materials related to Brisbin’s Civil War service.

05/24/2021 10:20 AM EDT

Land reform economist. Primarily unpublished manuscripts, journals, speeches, and correspondence documenting Hewes’s work both domestically and internationally. Also included are his works of creative writing, as well as those of family members.

