The following Legislation was Passed by the House on 11/1/2021:

[HCR 42](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79039) (Sean M. Lynn)

Passed

REQUESTING AN ADVISORY OPINION OF THE JUSTICES OF THE DELAWARE SUPREME COURT REGARDING THE PROPER CONSTRUCTION OF § 13 OF ARTICLE III OF THE DELAWARE CONSTITUTION AND ENABLING A JOINT COMMITTEE TO DETERMINE THE PROCESS TO BE USED TO REMOVE AN ELECTED OFFICIAL PURSUANT TO § 13 OF ARTICLE III OF THE DELAWARE CONSTITUTION.

This Concurrent Resolution requests an advisory opinion of the Justices of the Delaware Supreme Cour[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79039)

History:

Nov 1, 2021 – Passed By House. Votes: 25 YES 8 NO 6 NOT VOTING 2 ABSENT

Nov 1, 2021 – Introduced in House

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79039

[SB 199](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79036) (David P. Sokola)

Passed

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 29 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE REAPPORTIONMENT OF THE STATE LEGISLATIVE DISTRICTS.

This Act amends the maps of the district boundaries for the House of Representative and Senate Distr[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79036)

History:

Nov 1, 2021 – Passed By House. Votes: 40 YES 1 NO

Nov 1, 2021 – Suspension of Rules in House

Nov 1, 2021 – Passed By Senate. Votes: 14 YES 7 NO

Nov 1, 2021 – Lifted From Table in Senate

Nov 1, 2021 – Suspension of Rules in Senate

Nov 1, 2021 – Suspension of Rules in Senate

Oct 29, 2021 – Introduced and Laid on Table in Senate

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/79036

