Law Library of Congress Highlights from November

The mission of the Law Library of Congress is to provide authoritative legal research, reference and instruction services, and access to an unrivaled collection of U.S., foreign, comparative, and international law. Here are some of the new resources you may have missed recently.

The following Guide to Law Online: Nations of the World Research Guides were published, bringing the total of published Research Guides to 144.

New Videos

In case you missed October’s Foreign and Comparative Law Webinar, you can watch our recording of it, as well as a recently published video on environmental law research.

