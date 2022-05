(AGENPARL) – ven 27 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to In Custodia Legis Blog from the Library of Congress.

05/27/2022 11:55 AM EDT

Join us on June 16th at 2 p.m. EDT for a webinar titled, “The Most Improbable War: Legal Transformations in Ukraine and Russia Before and During the Invasion.” Please register here. This entry in our Foreign and Comparative Law Webinar Series will provide an overview of the historic roots of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It is […]

