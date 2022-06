(AGENPARL) – ven 03 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Of the People Blog from the Library of Congress.

06/03/2022 08:32 AM EDT

Staff from the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress will be hosting three public webinars in order to provide information about the Community Collections Grant program. We’ll also be answering questions about the application process and pointing attendees toward resources. Here are the dates, times and registration links: June 8, 2022 at 4pm […]

