In sintesi – Outcome of the 2022 WTO ministerial conference: Is the glass half-empty or half-full? – 30-06-2022

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES gio 30 giugno 2022 From 12 to 17 June 2022, the World Trade Organization (WTO) held an extended 12th ministerial conference (MC12), after it had been postponed twice owing to the pandemic. Although the outcome of the MC12 was the result of hard-won compromises, it covers a wide range of key agenda items and may be said to provide new momentum for the WTO, which critics have often portrayed as moribund. The WTO has proved its centrality for crafting multilateral solutions for global challenges, notably against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions.

Fonte : © Unione europea, 2022 – PE



Fonte/Source: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/it/document/EPRS_ATA(2022)733577