(AGENPARL) – lun 30 maggio 2022 Common Platform drop-in sessions []

[HMCTS logo]

—————————————————————

Common Platform drop-in sessions

Limited places available, register for your spot now!

We are inviting defence solicitors and barristers who use Common Platform to join one of our live, drop-in support sessions.

Please note that numbers are strictly limited for each session to make sure attendees are able to receive tailored support and advice.

📅 14 June 2022

🕓 4pm to 5pm

📅 15 June 2022

🕐 1pm to 2pm

📅 16 June 2022

🕘 9am to 10am

—————————————————————

SUBSCRIBER SERVICES:

🔊 Listen to this