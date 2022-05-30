(AGENPARL) – lun 30 maggio 2022 Common Platform drop-in sessions []
Common Platform drop-in sessions
Limited places available, register for your spot now!
We are inviting defence solicitors and barristers who use Common Platform to join one of our live, drop-in support sessions.
Please note that numbers are strictly limited for each session to make sure attendees are able to receive tailored support and advice.
📅 14 June 2022
🕓 4pm to 5pm
📅 15 June 2022
🕐 1pm to 2pm
📅 16 June 2022
🕘 9am to 10am
