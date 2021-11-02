(AGENPARL) – mar 02 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/02/2021 09:19 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend a wholehearted congratulations to the people of the Federated States of Micronesia on the occasion of your Independence Day on November 3 and on the 35th anniversary of the Compact of Free Association, which entered into force on November 3, 1986.

The Federated States of Micronesia and the United States have enjoyed a longstanding friendship based on strong people-to-people ties, common democratic values, and a shared commitment to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific. Our countries share a special bond that has stood the test of time, exemplified by the call to service of so many citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia in the United States Armed Forces. The Compact of Free Association has been a cornerstone of our strong relationship, and we affirm the importance of our unique and special partnership.

The United States is committed to working with the Federated States of Micronesia as it continues to build a vibrant and prosperous democratic society based on its proud traditions and the rule of law. We especially commend your leadership in confronting the climate crisis and building the resiliency of all Pacific Islands as we, together, rise to meet this challenge.

Congratulations and warmest wishes for peace and prosperity in the year to come.

