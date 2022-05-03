(AGENPARL) – mar 03 maggio 2022 Mishandled public health and other disasters erode young people’s trust in politicians for years. []

Without trust, politicians struggle to convince people to follow their advice and instructions. From COVID-19 to climate change and now the Russian invasion of Ukraine, governments are asking or telling people to alter their behavior and make sacrifices—great sacrifices in the case of war. Yet in an environment rife with conspiracy theories, trust is becoming much harder to establish and sustain. Public responses to the pandemic have underscored the importance of trust, among the young especially, and may hold lessons for other areas of public life.

In an article for the forthcoming issue of F&D Magazine, Cevat Aksoy, Barry Eichengreen and Orkun Saka show that COVID-19 may have inflicted long-lasting harm on young people’s confidence in government, elections, and leaders. Drawing on opinion polls, together with data on the incidence of epidemics since 1970, the authors call for communication to be tailored to the concerns of young adults so that societies can prepare for future pandemics and other emergencies.

