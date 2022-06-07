(AGENPARL) – mar 07 giugno 2022 We must bridge growing divides and rewire multilateralism to serve both collective and national interests more effectively. []

Ravaged by the pandemic, war in Ukraine, the threat to food security, the resurgence of global poverty, and other extreme weather events—we have entered a perfect long storm.

“We must take the long view. Our overriding priority must be to accommodate a multipolar world without becoming more polarized. A more polarized and fragmented world will ultimately weaken all nations, including the largest ones, and make it difficult if not impossible to meet the interests that all of humanity shares: in a safe, sustainable, and prosperous world, inclusive and equitable for all.”

Geo-Economic Puzzle: Policymaking in a More Fragmented World

Our June issue focuses on the economic dimensions of the current geopolitical situation, including the war in Ukraine, refugees, and food prices.

Authors include Tharman Shanmugaratnum, Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, Eswar Prasad, Raj Chetty, Barry Eichengreen, Patricia Clavin, and many others, who examine the rare confluence of geopolitical, economic, and technological forces now confronting the world may reverberate for generations.

