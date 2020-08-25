(AGENPARL) – mar 25 agosto 2020 FBI in the News:

Aug. 24, 2020 – Topeka Man Sentenced to Seven Years for Attempting to Rob a Liquor Store

Joseph Bryant Toole of Topeka was sentenced to seven years for an attempted robbery in which he and a juvenile armed with a gun tried to rob a liquor store.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/kansascity/news/press-releases/topeka-man-sentenced-to-seven-years-for-attempting-to-rob-a-liquor-store

Aug. 24, 2020 – Margaret Hunter Sentenced to Eight Month’s Punitive Home Detention; Judge Recognizes Her Substantial Assistance in Obtaining Husband’s Guilty Plea

Margaret E. Hunter was sentenced to eight months of punitive home detention to be served as part of three years of probation for campaign funds fraud.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sandiego/news/press-releases/margaret-hunter-sentenced-to-eight-months-punitive-home-detention-judge-recognizes-her-substantial-assistance-in-obtaining-husbands-guilty-plea

Aug. 24, 2020 – FBI Seeking Potential Witness in Leila Cavett Investigation

The FBI would like to talk with the driver and occupants of a gold in color Honda four-door sedan that was seen parked near the fuel pumps of the Race Trac gas station.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/miami/news/press-releases/fbi-seeking-potential-witness-in-leila-cavett-investigation

Aug. 24, 2020 – Buffalo Man Pleads Guilty to Lying on the Stand While Testifying About a Murder in a Federal Trial

Jonathan Singletary of Buffalo pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/buffalo/news/press-releases/buffalo-man-pleads-guilty-to-lying-on-the-stand-while-testifying-about-a-murder-in-a-federal-trial

Aug. 24, 2020 – Operation Shutdown Corner Update: Beckley Man Sentenced to More Than Seven Years for Federal Drug and Gun Crimes

Christopher Redden of Beckley was sentenced to federal prison for his participation in a drug trafficking organization.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh/news/press-releases/operation-shutdown-corner-update-beckley-man-sentenced-to-more-than-seven-years-for-federal-drug-and-gun-crimes

Aug. 24, 2020 – Akron Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Multi-State Methamphetamine Conspiracy

Lennie T. Whisenant, Jr., of Akron, Ohio, entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Full Article – https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh/news/press-releases/akron-man-pleads-guilty-to-role-in-multi-state-methamphetamine-conspiracy

