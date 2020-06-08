(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 08 giugno 2020 A high-quality Lego Duplo book with braille and tactile images for blind and partially sighted parents and children to share with their sighted family members. Produced in consultation with braille experts, this Lego Duplo board book explores a Lego Duplo farm with animals including pigs, ducks, chickens, cows, sheep and horses. It combines high contrast colours with embossed images of the models for children to feel. Large-size text is printed alongside the braille, enabling sighted children to share the bonding experience of reading with their visually impaired parents, or for sighted parents to share with their visually impaired children.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204324526