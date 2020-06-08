lunedì, Giugno 8, 2020
Breaking News

INDEPENDENT REVIEW BACKS INTRODUCTION OF HIGHLY PROTECTED MARINE AREAS

CORONAVIRUS, TOKYO CHIEDE AI DIPENDENTI DEI NIGHT CLUB DI SOTTOPORSI REGOLARMENTE AL…

EXPORT, DI MAIO: CON PATTO, IMPORTANTE PIANO DI RILANCIO MADE IN ITALY

MARCHE E ABRUZZO, SALVINI: FELICE DI INCONTRARE ASSOCIAZIONI, IMPRENDITORI E FAMIGLIE PER…

CORONAVIRUS IN UCRAINA: IL SOSTEGNO DI AIUTO ALLA CHIESA CHE SOFFRE

REPUBBLICA DEL CONGO. LA DENUNCIA DELL’UNICEF

SULTANATE’S HOTEL REVENUE FALLS 24%

IL PAPA ALL’ANGELUS: LA TRINITà è AMORE CHE SALVA IL MONDO

FRANCESCO: VICINO AI PAESI CHE SOFFRONO L’EPIDEMIA DI COVID-19

TEAM EUROPE IS MOBILISING OVER € 334 MILLION (AROUND BDT 31 BILLION)…

Agenparl

FARM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 08 giugno 2020 A high-quality Lego Duplo book with braille and tactile images for blind and partially sighted parents and children to share with their sighted family members. Produced in consultation with braille experts, this Lego Duplo board book explores a Lego Duplo farm with animals including pigs, ducks, chickens, cows, sheep and horses. It combines high contrast colours with embossed images of the models for children to feel. Large-size text is printed alongside the braille, enabling sighted children to share the bonding experience of reading with their visually impaired parents, or for sighted parents to share with their visually impaired children.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204324526

Post collegati

夫来运转.卷二

Redazione

夫来运转.卷七 :完

Redazione

夫来运转.卷一

Redazione

THE SLOW MOON CLIMBS :THE SCIENCE, HISTORY, AND MEANING OF MENOPAUSE

Redazione

HUMPTY DUMPTY LIVED NEAR A WALL

Redazione

CAHAYA BIRU

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More