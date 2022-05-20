(AGENPARL) – ven 20 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/19/2022 08:07 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman met today in Washington with a Zambian government delegation that included Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo, Secretary of the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa, and interim National Security Advisor Lawrence Mwananyanda. The Deputy Secretary thanked Zambia for its unwavering support against the war on Ukraine, including at the United Nations and other multilateral institutions, and expressed support for Zambia’s political and economic renewal, including ongoing multilateral efforts to restructure Zambia’s external debt. The officials discussed the strong U.S.-Zambia partnership and opportunities to strengthen the trade and investment relationship, based on mutual prosperity for both countries.

