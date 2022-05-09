(AGENPARL) – lun 09 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/09/2022 07:33 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis today in Washington. Deputy Secretary Sherman reaffirmed the strong defense and economic ties between the United States and Lithuania. The Deputy Secretary underscored ironclad U.S. solidarity with our NATO Ally and EU partner Lithuania as it faces geopolitical challenges to regional stability, security, and economic prosperity. The two leaders reviewed plans for the NATO Summit in Madrid. The Deputy Secretary stressed the importance of coordinated global action to address threats to food security caused by the Kremlin’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine.

