(AGENPARL) – mar 10 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/09/2022 07:58 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon is in Qatar May 9-10, where he will discuss a range of U.S. priorities in the region, reiterate U.S. appreciation for the long-standing friendship between the United States and Qatar, and highlight the Qatari government’s strong support and ongoing cooperation on Afghanistan issues. He will also discuss promoting cooperation on global health and pandemic preparedness as well as global security challenges.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this