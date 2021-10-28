(AGENPARL) – gio 28 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

10/28/2021 12:01 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the American people and the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of the Czech Republic as you celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the Czechoslovak state on October 28, 1918.

The Czech Republic and the United States share a history of strong commitment to freedom, democracy, and human rights. As NATO Allies, we are also proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Czech Republic to celebrate and to defend these values. Together, we are best able to ensure peace and prosperity for the people of both of our countries and the larger region.

I send best wishes to Czechs around the world as we look forward to strengthening our friendship and partnerships in the years to come.

