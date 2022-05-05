(AGENPARL) – gio 05 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Worlds Revealed Blog from the Library of Congress.

During the month of April, the Library of Congress celebrated the bicentennial of the birth of Frederick Law Olmsted (1822–1903), farmer, journalist, publisher, conservationist, and the first American landscape architect, who designed the grounds surrounding the U.S. Capitol, the Lincoln Memorial, and many other notable public and private green spaces. To celebrate, the Great Hall […]

