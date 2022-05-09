(AGENPARL) – lun 09 maggio 2022 Friday, 20 May, 2022

Infrastructure, Renewables and SCEZ Seminar

uropean

ank for

econstruction and

evelopment (EBRD)

1 Exchange Square, Primrose St, London EC2A 2JN

UK Time

Programme

08:30

09:00

Registration & Breakfast

09:00

09:05

Welcoming Remarks

Khaled Nosseir, BEBA Chairman

09:05

09:10

Harry Boyd

Carpenter

, EBRD MD Climate Strategy &

Delivery

Egypt Spotlight Presentation:

Presentation by

HE Dr. Mohamed Shaker

, Minister of Electricity and

Renewable Energy, Egypt

10:45

Infrastructure panel:

solar powered desalination and green logistics

Egypt is working to mobilise substantial investments in key infrastructure

sectors,

with a core focus on green transition and on involving the private sector. Faced

with water scarcity challenges and a fast

growing population, Egypt is working

on an ambitious programme of solar

powered desalination plants, which aims to

transform

the sector. A significant role is foreseen for the private sector, in an initiative

which would make use of Egypt’s abundant solar resources. Egypt is also seeking

to mobilise opportun

ities in green logistics, backing innovation in a fast

developing sector driven by private sector investment and where there is ample

scope for green investments in energy efficiency, clean vehicles and efficient

business models.

HE Yehia Zaki,

Suez Canal

Economic Zone

Ayman Soliman

Sovereign Fund of Egypt

Ahmed El Sewedy

Elsewedy Electric

President & CEO

Holger Rothensbusch

British International Investment

Managing

Director & Hea

d of Infrastructure and Climate

Dalia Wahba,

Hassan Allam Utilities

, Deputy CEO

Moderator: Sue Barrett

EBRD, Director & Head of Infrastructure TMEA

10:45

11:15

Coffee Break

11:20

12:30

Energy Sector Panel:

renewable energy and green hydrogen

Egypt embarked on its journey to decarbonise its electricity sector, starting In

2015 with the introduction of the New Electricity Law, through the introduction

of different schemes aimed at incentivising private sector participation in the

renewable energ

y generation business. As a result, Egypt today has around 6 GW

of installed renewable energy capacity, of which c. 2 GW has been developed by

the private sector, which contributes positively towards the government’s

ewables in 2022 and 42% by 2030.

Moreover, in line with Egypt’s plan to decarbonise the industrial sectors under

the framework of the 2015 Paris Agreement, the government is in the process of

developing its national hydrogen strategy with a plan to establi

sh a green

has for green hydrogen production, namely its geographical proximity and access

to exceptional wind and solar resources.

Mohamed Abdallah

Vodafone Egypt

Faissa

l Eissa

kela Egypt

Martin Horgan

Centamin Plc

Clive Turton

ACWA Power

Terje Pilskog

Scatec ASA

Daniel Calderon,

Alcazar CEO

Mohamed Mansour

, Infinity CEO

Moderator: Aida Sitdikova

EBRD, Director & Head of Energy Eurasia MEA

B2G and B2B break

out sessions

