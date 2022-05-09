(AGENPARL) – lun 09 maggio 2022 Friday, 20 May, 2022
Infrastructure, Renewables and SCEZ Seminar
uropean
ank for
econstruction and
evelopment (EBRD)
1 Exchange Square, Primrose St, London EC2A 2JN
UK Time
Programme
08:30
09:00
Registration & Breakfast
09:00
09:05
Welcoming Remarks
Khaled Nosseir, BEBA Chairman
09:05
09:10
Harry Boyd
Carpenter
, EBRD MD Climate Strategy &
Delivery
Egypt Spotlight Presentation:
Presentation by
HE Dr. Mohamed Shaker
, Minister of Electricity and
Renewable Energy, Egypt
10:45
Infrastructure panel:
solar powered desalination and green logistics
Egypt is working to mobilise substantial investments in key infrastructure
sectors,
with a core focus on green transition and on involving the private sector. Faced
with water scarcity challenges and a fast
growing population, Egypt is working
on an ambitious programme of solar
powered desalination plants, which aims to
transform
the sector. A significant role is foreseen for the private sector, in an initiative
which would make use of Egypt’s abundant solar resources. Egypt is also seeking
to mobilise opportun
ities in green logistics, backing innovation in a fast
developing sector driven by private sector investment and where there is ample
scope for green investments in energy efficiency, clean vehicles and efficient
business models.
HE Yehia Zaki,
Suez Canal
Economic Zone
Ayman Soliman
Sovereign Fund of Egypt
Ahmed El Sewedy
Elsewedy Electric
President & CEO
Holger Rothensbusch
British International Investment
Managing
Director & Hea
d of Infrastructure and Climate
Dalia Wahba,
Hassan Allam Utilities
, Deputy CEO
Moderator: Sue Barrett
EBRD, Director & Head of Infrastructure TMEA
10:45
11:15
Coffee Break
11:20
12:30
Energy Sector Panel:
renewable energy and green hydrogen
Egypt embarked on its journey to decarbonise its electricity sector, starting In
2015 with the introduction of the New Electricity Law, through the introduction
of different schemes aimed at incentivising private sector participation in the
renewable energ
y generation business. As a result, Egypt today has around 6 GW
of installed renewable energy capacity, of which c. 2 GW has been developed by
the private sector, which contributes positively towards the government’s
ewables in 2022 and 42% by 2030.
Moreover, in line with Egypt’s plan to decarbonise the industrial sectors under
the framework of the 2015 Paris Agreement, the government is in the process of
developing its national hydrogen strategy with a plan to establi
sh a green
has for green hydrogen production, namely its geographical proximity and access
to exceptional wind and solar resources.
Mohamed Abdallah
Vodafone Egypt
Faissa
l Eissa
kela Egypt
Martin Horgan
Centamin Plc
Clive Turton
ACWA Power
Terje Pilskog
Scatec ASA
Daniel Calderon,
Alcazar CEO
Mohamed Mansour
, Infinity CEO
Moderator: Aida Sitdikova
EBRD, Director & Head of Energy Eurasia MEA
B2G and B2B break
out sessions