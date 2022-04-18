(AGENPARL) – lun 18 aprile 2022 National service agency recognizes contributions and impact of millions of volunteers []

WASHINGTON, D.C. – AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, celebrates National Volunteer Week from April 17-23 to honor the enduring contributions of volunteers and empower all Americans to make a difference. Volunteers are an essential resource in American schools and shelters, hospitals and hotlines, and civic, nonprofit, and faith-based organizations across the country.

“Supporting neighbors in need is a quintessential American value that makes this nation stronger,” said AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith. “Every day, selfless community changemakers make the difference for children and families in greatest need. AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers are proud to be at the heart of community and national service. We extend our deepest gratitude to all the volunteers who cultivate hope and help make a positive impact on their communities.”

