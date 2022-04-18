(AGENPARL) – lun 18 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/18/2022 03:10 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Acting Coordinator for the Global Engagement Center Leah Bray will travel to Brussels, Belgium from April 19 to 22 as part of the U.S. delegation for the third High Level Meeting of the U.S.-EU Dialogue on China on April 21. Acting Coordinator Bray will meet with NATO Allies and EU partners to discuss our continued close coordination on identifying and exposing the Kremlin’s use of disinformation in support of Putin’s war of choice against Ukraine and other State Department efforts to counter disinformation around the globe.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this