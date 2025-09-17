(AGENPARL) – Wed 17 September 2025 APPUNTAMENTO STAMPA
**LA SALA OPERATIVA U.C.R.O.N.I.A. DI AMA OSPITA IL “ROME FUTURE WEEK” 2025**
Giovedì 18 settembre – ore 9.30
In occasione del “Rome Future Week” 2025 viene illustrata l’apertura a studenti e start up della Control Room digitale Ama.
Intervengono:
Roberto Gualtieri – Sindaco di Roma Capitale
Monica Lucarelli – Assessora alle Attività Produttive, Pari Opportunità e Attrazione investimenti
Bruno Manzi – Presidente di AMA S.p.A.
Alessandro Filippi – Direttore Generale di AMA S.p.A.
Alessandro Rivera – Presidente di Atac S.p.A.
Amedeo Ciaccheri – Presidente VIII Municipio
Roma, 17 settembre 2025
[logo_firma]
(AGENPARL) – Wed 17 September 2025 APPUNTAMENTO STAMPA