Europa

BUDG committee meeting on Thursday 4 September 2025

2 Mins Read
Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 29 Agosto 2025

(AGENPARL) – Fri 29 August 2025 European Parliament
2024-2029
Committee on Budgets
DRAFT AGENDA
Committee meeting
Thursday 4 September 2025, 9.00 – 11.00 and 11.00 – 12.00 (coordinators’ meeting)
Brussels
Room: SPAAK (4B001)
1.Adoption of agenda
2.Chair’s announcements
3.Adoption of minutes
24 June 2025PV – PE775.401v01-00
16 July 2025PV – PE775.722v01-00
4.General budget of the European Union for the financial year 2026 – all sections
BUDG/10/03308
2025/0210(BUD)
Co-rapporteurs:
Andrzej Halicki (PPE)Matjaž Nemec (S&D) DT – PE775.672v01-00
Responsible:
BUDG Opinions:
AFET, SEDE, DEVE, INTA, CONT, ECON, EMPL, ENVI, SANT, ITRE, IMCO, TRAN, REGI, AGRI, PECH, CULT, JURI, LIBE, AFCO, FEMM, PETI
Consideration of working document
Deadline for tabling amendments: 24 September 2025, 17.00
5.Draft amending budget no 2 to the general budget 2025 – Update of revenue (own resources) and adjustments to expenditure
BUDG/10/03297
2025/0206(BUD)
Rapporteur:
Victor Negrescu (S&D) Responsible:
BUDG Consideration of draft report
Deadline for tabling amendments: 10 September 2025, 12.00
6.2025 Budget: Section III – Commission:Rapporteur: Victor Negrescu (S&D)- DEC 13/2025- Any other transfer request received
7.2025 Budget: Other SectionsRapporteur: Niclas Herbst (EPP)- CoR: INF 3/2025- Any other transfer request received
8.Building policy :Rapporteur: Olivier Chastel (Renew)- Any building request received
4 September 2025, 9.45 – 10.00
*** Voting time ***
9.2025 Budget: Section III – Commission:Rapporteur: Victor Negrescu (S&D)- DEC 13/2025- Any other transfer request received
10.2025 Budget: Other SectionsRapporteur: Niclas Herbst (EPP)- CoR: INF 3/2025- Any other transfer request received
11.Building policy :Rapporteur: Olivier Chastel (Renew)- Any building request received
*** End of vote ***
12.Mobilisation of the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers following an application from Belgium — EGF/2025/001/BE/BelGaN
BUDG/10/03568
Consideration of draft report
Deadline for tabling amendments: 8 September 2025, 17.00
13.Mobilisation of the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers following an application from Germany – EGF/2025/002 DE/Goodyear 2
BUDG/10/03569
2025/0245(BUD)COM(2025)0302 – C10-0182/2025
Rapporteur:
Olivier Chastel (Renew) Responsible:
BUDG Opinions:
EMPL, REGI
Consideration of draft report
Deadline for tabling amendments: 8 September 2025, 17.00
14.Amending Regulation (EU) 2021/691 as regards support to workers affected by imminent job displacement in enterprises undergoing restructuring
BUDG/10/02602
***I2025/0073(COD)COM(2025)0140 – C10-0060/2025
Rapporteur for the opinion:
Johan Van Overtveldt (ECR) PA – PE774.408v01-00
Responsible:
EMPL Liesbet Sommen (PPE) PR – PE774.423v01-00AM – PE775.725v01-00
Opinions:
BUDG (AU)
Consideration of draft opinion
Deadline for tabling amendments: 10 September 2025, 12.00
15.Any other business
16.Date of next meeting
22-23 September 2025
4 September 2025, 11.00 – 12.00
Coordinators’ meeting (in camera)

