BUDG committee meeting on Thursday 4 September 2025

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 29 Agosto 2025

(AGENPARL) – Fri 29 August 2025 European Parliament

2024-2029

Committee on Budgets

DRAFT AGENDA

Committee meeting

Thursday 4 September 2025, 9.00 – 11.00 and 11.00 – 12.00 (coordinators’ meeting)

Brussels

Room: SPAAK (4B001)

1.Adoption of agenda

2.Chair’s announcements

3.Adoption of minutes

24 June 2025PV – PE775.401v01-00

16 July 2025PV – PE775.722v01-00

4.General budget of the European Union for the financial year 2026 – all sections

BUDG/10/03308

2025/0210(BUD)

Co-rapporteurs:

Andrzej Halicki (PPE)Matjaž Nemec (S&D) DT – PE775.672v01-00

Responsible:

BUDG Opinions:

AFET, SEDE, DEVE, INTA, CONT, ECON, EMPL, ENVI, SANT, ITRE, IMCO, TRAN, REGI, AGRI, PECH, CULT, JURI, LIBE, AFCO, FEMM, PETI

Consideration of working document

Deadline for tabling amendments: 24 September 2025, 17.00

5.Draft amending budget no 2 to the general budget 2025 – Update of revenue (own resources) and adjustments to expenditure

BUDG/10/03297

2025/0206(BUD)

Rapporteur:

Victor Negrescu (S&D) Responsible:

BUDG Consideration of draft report

Deadline for tabling amendments: 10 September 2025, 12.00

6.2025 Budget: Section III – Commission:Rapporteur: Victor Negrescu (S&D)- DEC 13/2025- Any other transfer request received

7.2025 Budget: Other SectionsRapporteur: Niclas Herbst (EPP)- CoR: INF 3/2025- Any other transfer request received

8.Building policy :Rapporteur: Olivier Chastel (Renew)- Any building request received

4 September 2025, 9.45 – 10.00

*** Voting time ***

9.2025 Budget: Section III – Commission:Rapporteur: Victor Negrescu (S&D)- DEC 13/2025- Any other transfer request received

10.2025 Budget: Other SectionsRapporteur: Niclas Herbst (EPP)- CoR: INF 3/2025- Any other transfer request received

11.Building policy :Rapporteur: Olivier Chastel (Renew)- Any building request received

*** End of vote ***

12.Mobilisation of the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers following an application from Belgium — EGF/2025/001/BE/BelGaN

BUDG/10/03568

Consideration of draft report

Deadline for tabling amendments: 8 September 2025, 17.00

13.Mobilisation of the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers following an application from Germany – EGF/2025/002 DE/Goodyear 2

BUDG/10/03569

2025/0245(BUD)COM(2025)0302 – C10-0182/2025

Rapporteur:

Olivier Chastel (Renew) Responsible:

BUDG Opinions:

EMPL, REGI

Consideration of draft report

Deadline for tabling amendments: 8 September 2025, 17.00

14.Amending Regulation (EU) 2021/691 as regards support to workers affected by imminent job displacement in enterprises undergoing restructuring

BUDG/10/02602

***I2025/0073(COD)COM(2025)0140 – C10-0060/2025

Rapporteur for the opinion:

Johan Van Overtveldt (ECR) PA – PE774.408v01-00

Responsible:

EMPL Liesbet Sommen (PPE) PR – PE774.423v01-00AM – PE775.725v01-00

Opinions:

BUDG (AU)

Consideration of draft opinion

Deadline for tabling amendments: 10 September 2025, 12.00

15.Any other business

16.Date of next meeting

22-23 September 2025

4 September 2025, 11.00 – 12.00

Coordinators’ meeting (in camera)