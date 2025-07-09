Close Menu
BUDG-CONT Committee meeting on Tuesday 15 July 2025

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 9 Luglio 2025

(AGENPARL) – Wed 09 July 2025 European Parliament
2024-2029
Committee on Budgetary Control
DRAFT AGENDA
Joint meeting
Committee on Budgets
Committee on Budgetary Control
Tuesday 15 July 2025, 16.15 – 18.30
Brussels, Room: SPAAK (5B001)
15 July 2025, 16.15 – 17.30
1.Adoption of agenda
2.Chair’s announcements
3.Review 3/2025 on Opportunities for the post-2027 MFF
CONT/10/03192
Presentation of the report by ECA Reporting Member Jan Gregor
15 July 2025, 17.30 – 18.30
4.Review 04/2025: The Future of EU Cohesion Policy
CONT/10/03285
Presentation of the report by ECA Reporting Member Alejandro Blanco Fernández
Exchange of views with invited Members from the Committee on Regional Development (REGI)
5.Any other business

