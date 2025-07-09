BUDG-CONT Committee meeting on Tuesday 15 July 2025

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 9 Luglio 2025

2024-2029

Committee on Budgetary Control

DRAFT AGENDA

Joint meeting

Committee on Budgets

Committee on Budgetary Control

Tuesday 15 July 2025, 16.15 – 18.30

Brussels, Room: SPAAK (5B001)

15 July 2025, 16.15 – 17.30

1.Adoption of agenda

2.Chair’s announcements

3.Review 3/2025 on Opportunities for the post-2027 MFF

Presentation of the report by ECA Reporting Member Jan Gregor

15 July 2025, 17.30 – 18.30

4.Review 04/2025: The Future of EU Cohesion Policy

Presentation of the report by ECA Reporting Member Alejandro Blanco Fernández

Exchange of views with invited Members from the Committee on Regional Development (REGI)

5.Any other business