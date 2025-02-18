Comunicato stampa – 5^ edizione della Conferenza su Social Data Science – Campus di Pescara – 19/21 febbraio 2025

(AGENPARL) – mar 18 febbraio 2025 Università degli Studi
“Gabriele d’Annunzio”
Chieti – Pescara
PRIN 2022 PNRR – SUST.FU.ToUR – The future of sustainability
19TH-21ST FEBRUARY
19th of February, Wednesday
ROOM 31
ROOM 33
11:00-11:30 Institutional Greetings
11:30-12:30 CON-1: Advances in economics
ROOM 35
CON-2: Tourism Preferences, Impact and
Trends
CON-3: Territory and Society
INV-2: Social Data Science,
Artificial Intelligence, and Social Change
INV-3: Identifying and Counteracting
Online Misogyny in Cyberspace
(ICOMIC Project)
INV-6: Social Data Science, Artificial
Intelligence, and Social Change
ROOM 27
12:30-13:30 Lunch – Room 28
13:30-14:30 INV-1: Methodological and Institutional
14:30-15:30
15:30-16.00
16:00-17.15
17:15-18.30
design for the development of the Mid
Adriatic Hipercity metropolitan area
INV-4: Advanced Clustering and Multilevel INV-5: Scientific Knowledge Analysis in
Analysis Techniques for Complex Data
Health
Coffee break – Room 28
Round Table: AI and the Future of Social Research: Epistemological, Methodological, and Ethical Insights
INV-8: Resilience as a mental view on
INV-9: Data Integration in Social research: INV-10: Complex Environmental Processes
future
Leveraging New and Traditional Sources for and Modeling of Compound Events (PRIN
a Complex Future
PNRR 2022 SLIDE)
INV-7: Data sciences for socio-territorial
indicators
INV-11: Research on Information and
Computational Economics (RICE)
20th of February, Thursday
09:00-10:00 INV-12: Exploring Futures: Approaches,
10:00-10:30
10:30-11.30
11:30-12:30
12:30-13:30
13:30-14:30
14:30-15:30
15:30-16:30
INV-13: Advanced models for financial data INV-14: Measuring and Modelling Violence INV-15: Student mobility and inequalities in
Methodologies, and Visualizations for
and risk assessment
Against Women: Innovative Strategies for higher education
Scenario Development
Data Analysis
Coffee break – Room 28
INV-16: Causal inference approaches to
INV-17: Methods and Models for Educational INV-18: Data science and AI for healthcare INV-19: Functional data analysis
study health and wellbeing
services
Plenary session 1: Federico A. LASCO. Preferenze virtuali, mobilità vincolate, esperienze reali: aspettative, rendite e catena del valore nel futuro del turismo.
Le politiche fanno la differenza?
Lunch – Room 28
Plenary session 2: Stefano M. IACUS . Rethinking Scale: The Efficacy of Fine-Tuned Open-Source LLMs in Large-Scale Reproducible Social Science Research
INV-20: Futures Research Methodology:
INV-21: Co-authorship networks: challenges INV-22: Sustainable and circular
INV-23: Methodological Challenges
Models and Applications for Sustainable in data collection and statistical modelling. management of Italian waste sector in the and Insights in Researching People’s
Tourism (PRIN 2022 PNRR framework of the National Recovery and Relationship with Artificial Intelligence
SUST.FU.ToUR)
Resilience Plan (PRIN 2022 PNRR – C.E.Ma.
Si.P. Project)
INV-24: Researching with/about AI
INV-25: Environmental attitudes, behaviors, CON-4: Advances and Applications of NLP INV-26: Statistical methods for socioand awareness in Italy
Techniques
economic applications
21st of February, Friday
10:00-11:00 INV-27: Identification of Online Racism and INV-28: New approaches and measures to
Xenophobia (PRIN PNRR 2022 TOLERANT) (1) address changing society
INV-29: Environmental Modelling and
Complex Data Integration
(PRIN 2022 CoEnv)
INV-30: Data-Driven Approaches to
Financial Integrity and Local Governance:
Case Studies and Insights
11:00-11:30 Coffee break – Room 28
11:30-13:00 Round Table: AI@work
13:00-14:00 Lunch – Room 28
14:00-15:00 INV-31: Identification of Online Racism and INV-32: Methods and Applications for
INV-33: Advanced Data Analytics in Socio- INV-34: Socio-economic perspectives for a
Economic Indicators
sustainable future
15:00-16:00 CON-5: Health Models, Literacy, and Food
CON-7: Social Media Analytics
Xenophobia (PRIN PNRR 2022 TOLERANT) (2) Complex Data
Deprivation
CON-6: Smart Living and Social Surveys
16:00-16:30 Greetings
16:30
Networking Aperitif
