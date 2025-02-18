Comunicato stampa – 5^ edizione della Conferenza su Social Data Science – Campus di Pescara – 19/21 febbraio 2025

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 18 Febbraio 2025

(AGENPARL) – mar 18 febbraio 2025 Università degli Studi

“Gabriele d’Annunzio”

Chieti – Pescara

PRIN 2022 PNRR – SUST.FU.ToUR – The future of sustainability

19TH-21ST FEBRUARY

19th of February, Wednesday

ROOM 31

ROOM 33

11:00-11:30 Institutional Greetings

11:30-12:30 CON-1: Advances in economics

ROOM 35

CON-2: Tourism Preferences, Impact and

Trends

CON-3: Territory and Society

INV-2: Social Data Science,

Artificial Intelligence, and Social Change

INV-3: Identifying and Counteracting

Online Misogyny in Cyberspace

(ICOMIC Project)

INV-6: Social Data Science, Artificial

Intelligence, and Social Change

ROOM 27

12:30-13:30 Lunch – Room 28

13:30-14:30 INV-1: Methodological and Institutional

14:30-15:30

15:30-16.00

16:00-17.15

17:15-18.30

design for the development of the Mid

Adriatic Hipercity metropolitan area

INV-4: Advanced Clustering and Multilevel INV-5: Scientific Knowledge Analysis in

Analysis Techniques for Complex Data

Health

Coffee break – Room 28

Round Table: AI and the Future of Social Research: Epistemological, Methodological, and Ethical Insights

INV-8: Resilience as a mental view on

INV-9: Data Integration in Social research: INV-10: Complex Environmental Processes

future

Leveraging New and Traditional Sources for and Modeling of Compound Events (PRIN

a Complex Future

PNRR 2022 SLIDE)

INV-7: Data sciences for socio-territorial

indicators

INV-11: Research on Information and

Computational Economics (RICE)

20th of February, Thursday

09:00-10:00 INV-12: Exploring Futures: Approaches,

10:00-10:30

10:30-11.30

11:30-12:30

12:30-13:30

13:30-14:30

14:30-15:30

15:30-16:30

INV-13: Advanced models for financial data INV-14: Measuring and Modelling Violence INV-15: Student mobility and inequalities in

Methodologies, and Visualizations for

and risk assessment

Against Women: Innovative Strategies for higher education

Scenario Development

Data Analysis

Coffee break – Room 28

INV-16: Causal inference approaches to

INV-17: Methods and Models for Educational INV-18: Data science and AI for healthcare INV-19: Functional data analysis

study health and wellbeing

services

Plenary session 1: Federico A. LASCO. Preferenze virtuali, mobilità vincolate, esperienze reali: aspettative, rendite e catena del valore nel futuro del turismo.

Le politiche fanno la differenza?

Lunch – Room 28

Plenary session 2: Stefano M. IACUS . Rethinking Scale: The Efficacy of Fine-Tuned Open-Source LLMs in Large-Scale Reproducible Social Science Research

INV-20: Futures Research Methodology:

INV-21: Co-authorship networks: challenges INV-22: Sustainable and circular

INV-23: Methodological Challenges

Models and Applications for Sustainable in data collection and statistical modelling. management of Italian waste sector in the and Insights in Researching People’s

Tourism (PRIN 2022 PNRR framework of the National Recovery and Relationship with Artificial Intelligence

SUST.FU.ToUR)

Resilience Plan (PRIN 2022 PNRR – C.E.Ma.

Si.P. Project)

INV-24: Researching with/about AI

INV-25: Environmental attitudes, behaviors, CON-4: Advances and Applications of NLP INV-26: Statistical methods for socioand awareness in Italy

Techniques

economic applications

21st of February, Friday

10:00-11:00 INV-27: Identification of Online Racism and INV-28: New approaches and measures to

Xenophobia (PRIN PNRR 2022 TOLERANT) (1) address changing society

INV-29: Environmental Modelling and

Complex Data Integration

(PRIN 2022 CoEnv)

INV-30: Data-Driven Approaches to

Financial Integrity and Local Governance:

Case Studies and Insights

11:00-11:30 Coffee break – Room 28

11:30-13:00 Round Table: AI@work

13:00-14:00 Lunch – Room 28

14:00-15:00 INV-31: Identification of Online Racism and INV-32: Methods and Applications for

INV-33: Advanced Data Analytics in Socio- INV-34: Socio-economic perspectives for a

Economic Indicators

sustainable future

15:00-16:00 CON-5: Health Models, Literacy, and Food

CON-7: Social Media Analytics

Xenophobia (PRIN PNRR 2022 TOLERANT) (2) Complex Data

Deprivation

CON-6: Smart Living and Social Surveys

16:00-16:30 Greetings

16:30

Networking Aperitif

FutureSis

Metodologie

Statistiche per i

Futures Studies e il

Foresight Strategico

DiSEGS

D I PA RT I M E N T O D I S T U D I

SOCIO-ECONOMICI,

GESTIONALI E STATISTICI