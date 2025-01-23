INVITO Stampa inaugurazione SPEQTEM Spectroscopic Quantum Transmission Electron Microscope domani venerdì 24 gennaio 2025

(AGENPARL) – gio 23 gennaio 2025 TRANSMISSION ELECTRON
MICROSCOPE
Inauguration Event
January 24, 2025
PHYSICS BUILDING
MODENA | VIA CAMPI 213/A
ROOM L1.1
SPEAKERS
Dr. Vincenzo Grillo
Research Director at Cnr-Nano in Modena (Italy) where he
coordinates the TEM group. PI of QSORT and other relevant EU
projects, recipient of the Ernst Ruska and Bessel awards for
electron microscopy.
Prof. Marco Beleggia
Full Professor at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia
(Italy), expert in coherent electron imaging for mapping
nanoscale spin and charge distributions in advanced materials.
Dr. Rafal Dunin-Borkowski
Director of the Ernst Ruska Centre at the Forschungszentrum
Jülich (Germany), the largest laboratory of electron
microscopy in Europe. A pioneer of phase methods in
microscopy.
Prof. Eva Olsson
Professor of Experimental Physics, Department of Physics in
Chalmers University of Technology, Gothenburg (Sweden).
Head of the Division of Nano and Biophysics.
Chair of Chalmers Faculty Senate.
President of the International Societies for Microscopy.
Dr. Peter Tiemeijer
Principal Scientist at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Eindhoven
(the Netherlands), each Thermo Fisher TEM carries his
optics designs.
Prof. Ido Kaminer
Full professor at Technion, Haifa (Israel). One of the world leaders in
ultrafast TEM and quantum microscopy.
Prof. Ebrahim Karimi
Chair of Excellence at the University of Ottawa (Canada).
One of the world leaders in quantum optics, quantum
cryptography, structured electron, and photon waves.
AGENDA
Introducing the new SPEQTEM laboratory
10:00 – 10:10
Welcome
Prof. Gaetano Scamarcio, Director (Cnr Nano)
and Prof. Sergio Polidoro, Director (Dept
Informatics and Mathematics, Unimore)
Physics,
10:10 – 10:20
Prof. Maria Chiara Carrozza, President (Cnr)
10:20 – 10:30
Prof. Carlo Adolfo Porro, Rector (Unimore)
10:30 – 10:40
Civil Authorities
10:40 – 11:00
Dr. Stefano Fabris, Director (Cnr Dsftm) and Dr. Vittorio
Morandi, Director (Cnr ISMN and IEntrance)
11:00 – 11:10
Dr. Alberto Tinti (Thermo Fisher Scientific)
11:10 – 11:50
The new SPEQTEM lab.Dr. Vincenzo Grillo (Cnr Nano)
11:50 – 12:30
Visit of the microscope facility
12:30 – 14:00
Lunch Offered by Thermo Fisher Scientific
Symposium – TEM science, present and future
Chairs: Dr. Enzo Rotunno, Dr. Giovanni Bertoni, and Prof. Stefano Frabboni
14:00 – 14:30
“Design and AI-assisted optimization of electron phase plates
for beam shaping”
Prof. Marco Beleggia
14:30 – 15:00
“Progress and prospects in imaging topological magnetic
textures using advanced transmission electron microscopy”
Dr. Rafal Dunin-Borkowski
15:00 – 15:30
“Site-Specific Correlation Between Atomic Structure and
Properties Using Electron Microscopy”
Prof. Eva Olsson
15:30 – 16:10
Coffee break offered by Thermo Fisher Scientific
16:10 – 16:40
“TEM optical developments at Thermo Fisher Scientific”
Dr. Peter Tiemeijer
16:40 – 17:10
“Exploring the fundamentals of QED in transmission electron
microscopes”
Prof. Ido Kaminer
17:10 – 17:40
“Quantum Imaging of Bi-photon States and their
Applications in Quantum Imaging”
Prof. Ebrahim Karimi
17:40 – 17:50
Closing Remarks
TEM IN BRIEF
SPEQTEM (Spectroscopic Quantum TEM) is an advanced
microscope equipped with a monochromator, energy
filter, and attachments for electron beam shaping and
quantum
control.
addition
enabling
atomic
resolution imaging of materials, it also facilitates the
study
coherent
excitation
internal
electromagnetic fields.
This microscope was acquired through funding from
IEntrance, NQSTI, Smart Electron, and Impress projects.
Its goal is to become a leading centre for spectroscopy
and quantum-based microscopy.
The microscope is designed for two main purposes:
Serving as part of the IEntrance Infrastructure for
energy
high-resolution
spectroscopy
characterization and methods;
Providing a platform for innovative quantum electron
optics experiments in collaboration with Thermo
Fisher and academic partners.
CHARACTERISTICS
THERMO FISHER SPECTRA 300
Energy
60-300 keV
Emitter
X-FEG
TEM Resolution
0.10 nm
Resolution
Energy
Resolution
0.14 nm
50 meV
TEM GROUP @MODENA
The TEM Microscopy group of Modena is a joint centre
that involves CNR Nano and the FIM Department of
UNIMORE, and has a long-standing collaboration with the
Unimore CIGS Instrument Centre. The group’s strengths
lie in the AI control/automation of the microscope, the
measurement of electromagnetic fields in materials,
quantum-inspired microscopy and spectroscopy.
The group has steadily grown, attracting scientists and
fostering new talents, becoming one of the largest
aggregations of microscopy expertise in Italy. It has
gained
international
recognition
thanks
participation in and coordination of major EU projects,
as well as to the conferring of the Ernst Ruska Prize, the
main European award in electron microscopy, to Dr.
Grillo and the group.
Contacts:
Via Campi 213/A Modena, Italy
Website:
