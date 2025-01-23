INVITO Stampa inaugurazione SPEQTEM Spectroscopic Quantum Transmission Electron Microscope domani venerdì 24 gennaio 2025

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 23 Gennaio 2025

(AGENPARL) – gio 23 gennaio 2025 TRANSMISSION ELECTRON

MICROSCOPE

Inauguration Event

January 24, 2025

PHYSICS BUILDING

MODENA | VIA CAMPI 213/A

ROOM L1.1

SPEAKERS

Dr. Vincenzo Grillo ​

Research Director at Cnr-Nano in Modena (Italy) where he

coordinates the TEM group. PI of QSORT and other relevant EU

projects, recipient of the Ernst Ruska and Bessel awards for

electron microscopy.

Prof. Marco Beleggia

Full Professor at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia

(Italy), expert in coherent electron imaging for mapping

nanoscale spin and charge distributions in advanced materials.

Dr. Rafal Dunin-Borkowski​

Director of the Ernst Ruska Centre at the Forschungszentrum

Jülich (Germany), the largest laboratory of electron

microscopy in Europe. A pioneer of phase methods in

microscopy.

Prof. Eva Olsson

Professor of Experimental Physics, Department of Physics in

Chalmers University of Technology, Gothenburg (Sweden).

Head of the Division of Nano and Biophysics.

Chair of Chalmers Faculty Senate.

President of the International Societies for Microscopy.

Dr. Peter Tiemeijer

Principal Scientist at Thermo Fisher Scientific in Eindhoven

(the Netherlands), each Thermo Fisher TEM carries his

optics designs.

Prof. Ido Kaminer

Full professor at Technion, Haifa (Israel). One of the world leaders in

ultrafast TEM and quantum microscopy.

Prof. Ebrahim Karimi

Chair of Excellence at the University of Ottawa (Canada).

One of the world leaders in quantum optics, quantum

cryptography, structured electron, and photon waves.​

AGENDA​

Introducing the new SPEQTEM laboratory ​

10:00 – 10:10

Welcome ​

Prof. Gaetano Scamarcio, Director (Cnr Nano)

and Prof. Sergio Polidoro, Director (Dept

Informatics and Mathematics, Unimore)​

Physics,

10:10 – 10:20

Prof. Maria Chiara Carrozza, President (Cnr)​

10:20 – 10:30

Prof. Carlo Adolfo Porro, Rector (Unimore​)

10:30 – 10:40

Civil Authorities

10:40 – 11:00

Dr. Stefano Fabris, Director (Cnr Dsftm) and Dr. Vittorio

Morandi, Director (Cnr ISMN and IEntrance)

11:00 – 11:10

Dr. Alberto Tinti (Thermo Fisher Scientific)​

11:10 – 11:50

The new SPEQTEM lab.​Dr. Vincenzo Grillo (Cnr Nano)

11:50 – 12:30

Visit of the microscope facility

12:30 – 14:00

Lunch Offered by Thermo Fisher Scientific

Symposium – TEM science, present and future​

Chairs: Dr. Enzo Rotunno, Dr. Giovanni Bertoni, and Prof. Stefano Frabboni

14:00 – 14:30

“Design and AI-assisted optimization of electron phase plates

for beam shaping”

Prof. Marco Beleggia​

14:30 – 15:00

“Progress and prospects in imaging topological magnetic

textures using advanced transmission electron microscopy”

Dr. Rafal Dunin-Borkowski

15:00 – 15:30

“Site-Specific Correlation Between Atomic Structure and

Properties Using Electron Microscopy”

Prof. Eva Olsson

15:30 – 16:10

Coffee break offered by Thermo Fisher Scientific​

16:10 – 16:40

“TEM optical developments at Thermo Fisher Scientific”

Dr. Peter Tiemeijer

16:40 – 17:10

“Exploring the fundamentals of QED in transmission electron

microscopes”

Prof. Ido Kaminer

17:10 – 17:40

“Quantum Imaging of Bi-photon States and their

Applications in Quantum Imaging”

Prof. Ebrahim Karimi

17:40 – 17:50

Closing Remarks

TEM IN BRIEF​

SPEQTEM (Spectroscopic Quantum TEM) is an advanced

microscope equipped with a monochromator, energy

filter, and attachments for electron beam shaping and

quantum

control.

addition

enabling

atomic

resolution imaging of materials, it also facilitates the

study

coherent

excitation

internal

electromagnetic fields.

This microscope was acquired through funding from

IEntrance, NQSTI, Smart Electron, and Impress projects.

Its goal is to become a leading centre for spectroscopy

and quantum-based microscopy.

The microscope is designed for two main purposes:

Serving as part of the IEntrance Infrastructure for

energy

high-resolution

spectroscopy

characterization and methods;

Providing a platform for innovative quantum electron

optics experiments in collaboration with Thermo

Fisher and academic partners.

CHARACTERISTICS​

THERMO FISHER SPECTRA 300​

Energy​

60-300 keV​

Emitter​

X-FEG​

TEM Resolution​

0.10 nm​

Resolution​

Energy

Resolution​

0.14 nm​

50 meV​

TEM GROUP @MODENA

The TEM Microscopy group of Modena is a joint centre

that involves CNR Nano and the FIM Department of

UNIMORE, and has a long-standing collaboration with the

Unimore CIGS Instrument Centre. The group’s strengths

lie in the AI control/automation of the microscope, the

measurement of electromagnetic fields in materials,

quantum-inspired microscopy and spectroscopy.

The group has steadily grown, attracting scientists and

fostering new talents, becoming one of the largest

aggregations of microscopy expertise in Italy. It has

gained

international

recognition

thanks

participation in and coordination of major EU projects,

as well as to the conferring of the Ernst Ruska Prize, the

main European award in electron microscopy, to Dr.

Grillo and the group.​

Contacts:

Via Campi 213/A Modena, Italy

Website: