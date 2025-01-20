TICC Education Update January 2025

(AGENPARL) - Roma, 20 Gennaio 2025

TICC Upcoming Event

Aperitivo Italiano: Celebrating the Heritage of Corrado Feroci

** 📆 Sep 19, 2024 (18:00 – 21:30) (GMT+7)

————————————————————

** 📌 Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Bangkok, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand

————————————————————

🎫 Ticket Price: 900 THB (Member)

————————————————————

** 1,200 THB (Non-Member)

————————————————————

** At the door: 1,500 THB net

————————————————————

Register Now! (https://thaitch.glueup.com/event/aperitivo-italiano-celebrating-the-heritage-of-corrado-feroci-100951/)

** Ospitalità Italiana Seminar and F&B Committee Roundtable

————————————————————

** 📆 Sep 30, 2024 (15:00 – 18:00) (GMT+7)

————————————————————

** 📌 TICC Connect, Lecture Room and Kitchen & Lounge Area

————————————————————

** Ospitalità Italiana 2024 – Award Ceremony in Bangkok

————————————————————

** 📆 Nov 4, 2024 (17:00 – 22:00) (GMT+7)

————————————————————

** 📌 Gaysorn Urban Resort, 19th Floor of Gaysorn Tower, Bangkok

————————————————————

Join Us (https://thaitch.glueup.com/event/ospitalit%c3%a0-italiana-2024-award-ceremony-in-bangkok-100947/)

** TICC Christmas Gala Dinner

————————————————————

** 📆 Dec 12, 2024 From 17:30 onward (GMT+7)

————————————————————

** 📌Capella Hotel Bangkok

————————————————————

————————————————————

** 🎫Tickets Reservation: 1-seat: 8,560 THB

1 table (8 seats): 68,480 THB

————————————————————

Booking Ticket! (https://thaitch.glueup.com/event/ticc-christmas-gala-dinner-100549/)

