Comunicato stampa: ITA Airways è nella Top Ten del Best Inflight Food Award di USA Today 10Best 2024

ITA Airways in the Top Ten of the USA Today 10Best’s 2024 Best Inflight Food Award

Rome, 3rd October 2024 – ITA Airways has received a new prestigious international recognition, achieving fourth place in the “Best Inflight Food” category of USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award 2024. In the ranking that honors the top ten airlines for their inflight dining experience, ITA Airways proudly holds the highest position among European carriers.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from USA Today 10Best readers. It confirms our dedication to offering our passengers a truly memorable and unique Italian experience every time they fly with us. Our goal is to make passengers feel immersed in Italian culture as soon as they board, starting from our inflight dining.” said Andrea Benassi, General Manager ITA Airways “With menus designed by Michelin-starred Italian chefs, ITA Airways brings the rich flavors of Italian cuisine to the skies, offering our customers an authentic taste of Italy on all intercontinental flights” added Benassi.

USA Today 10Best is a US news magazine and website. The USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards enables readers to vote on a variety of topics, including inflight food. The nominations are editorially curated by a panel of travel experts. The results of the readers’ voting can be found at https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-inflight-food-2024/.

Since its inaugural flight on October 15, 2021, ITA Airways has aimed to be the reference national carrier for Italian mobility, offering quality connectivity at domestic and international level, with a particular focus on the long-haul segment. The Company strives to be an efficient and innovative carrier, representing Italy globally as an ambassador of ‘Made in Italy.’ Passengers flying with ITA Airways feel at home and experience Italy even before landing.

2024 marks a year of significant growth for ITA Airways. During the summer, the Company served 57 destinations, including 16 domestic, 26 international, and 15 intercontinental routes, with new nonstop flights from Rome to Chicago, Toronto, Riyadh, Accra, Dakar, and Jeddah. Passengers arriving in Rome can easily connect to ITA Airways’ extensive domestic and European network from its main hub at Rome Fiumicino.

In the upcoming winter season, ITA Airways is expanding its services to Asia, launching new nonstop connections to Dubai, on October 27th, and Bangkok, on November 16th, providing seamless connectivity for travelers worldwide.

Pietro Caldaroni, Head of Communication and Institutional Relations

ITA Airways is a company totally owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance for the exercise of business in the air transport sector. ITA Airways aims at creating an efficient and innovative air carrier that will become a reference point in providing Italy with quality connectivity both in terms of international destinations, thus boosting tourism and foreign trade, and within the Country, also taking advantage of the train-air integrated mobility. ITA Airways will place the best customer service at the center of its strategy (through a strong digitization of processes that ensure a best-in-class experience and personalized services), combined with sustainability, in its environmental (new green and technologically advanced aircraft, use of sustainable fuels), social (equality and inclusion for a gender-neutral company) and governance (integration of sustainability into internal strategies and processes) aspects. ITA Airways is a member of SkyTeam alliance as of October 2021.