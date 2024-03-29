Close Menu
venerdì 29 Marzo 2024
TICC Monthly Promotion – April

Logo (AGENPARL) - Roma, 29 Marzo 2024

(AGENPARL) – ven 29 marzo 2024
MONTHLY PROMOTION – APRIL
Dear TICC Subscribers,
The Thai-Italian Chamber of Commerce offers monthly promotions exclusively
for its members. These promotions provide special discounts, benefits, and
opportunities to enhance business collaboration and networking among
members. The promotions vary each month and may include discounts on
products/services, event participation perks, or exclusive resources.
Members can stay updated through email, the chamber’s website, or social
media. Overall, these promotions aim to support member businesses and
foster Thai-Italian connections.
Click to see the the Members for Member Card Promotion: Your Path to
Extended Benefits!
