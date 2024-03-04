Manitoba News Release: Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Supports Fifteen Projects in Manitoba

(AGENPARL) – lun 04 marzo 2024 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

MANITOBA MINERAL DEVELOPMENT

FUND (MMDF) PROJECT QUOTES

“Alamos Gold is very pleased to have the support of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce through

the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (MMDF). Programs like these are crucial for driving growth

in mineral exploration and helps to support the supply chain of goods and creates job growth in

northern Manitoba. The Lynn Lake Project consists of two deposits, MacLellan and Gordon, as well

as a number of advanced targets (Burnt Timber, Linkwood and Maynard) on a largely underexplored

land package over the Lynn Lake greenstone belt. The support of the MMDF helps Alamos Gold

continue its exploration work helping to advance projects like Burnt Timber, Linkwood and Maynard

as well as further add to our pipeline of regional targets. It also supports us to maximize local

employment, training and educational opportunities. The Lynn Lake Project is a significant opportunity

to drive the future growth of Alamos Gold’s business in Canada, which is why collaborating with

partners like the MMDF is so important to the success of our work.” – Scott R.G. Parsons, vicepresident of exploration, Alamos Gold

“The support of the MMDF for our Raven Project will directly accelerate our exploration program,

which is designed to uncover new metallic ore systems suitable for sustainable mineral development

and to provide the critical metals that we all need in a responsible manner for the benefit of local

communities, First Nations and future generations. Supportive programs like the MMDF grant

program along with an incredible metal endowment is why our new startup company have chosen to

invest in Manitoba with the vision of growing a business that could provide significant long-term

economic benefits and employment opportunities for Manitobans.” – Phil Smerchanski, founder and

CEO, Conduit Nickel

“Critical Discoveries is pleased to be a recipient of the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (MMDF)

grant. This funding will allow Critical Discoveries, a Manitoba-based company, to advance the

exploration of our highly prospective claim package in the Rice Lake gold district. Through utilization

of local businesses and people, we will perform geophysical surveys, fieldwork and diamond drilling

to make new discoveries and investigate the extension of known mineralization of the adjacent past

producing mines. At this time, we are a self-funded group, so the MMDF grant will be instrumental in

progressing this project and will create future interest and investment in the project and district.” –

Aaryn Hutchins, president, Critical Discoveries Ltd.

“The Thompson Nickel Belt hosts some of the world’s largest and highest-grade Nickel deposits.

Other Ni-rich ore bodies wait to be discovered so what better area for exploration. I am grateful to the

MMDF for providing funding that supports our exploration as we systematically evaluate high potential

conductor zones and anomalies, some located just kilometres from the producing Vale T-1 and T-3

mines.” – Garry Thorne, professional geologist, NorCanGeo Ltd.

-2“Boreal Gold Inc has been approved for a $184,650 grant from the Manitoba Mineral

Development Fund (MMDF). This grant, when combined with the company’s treasury and

upcoming financing, will help advance the ongoing exploration program at the Fay Lake

property for 2024. Boreal Gold wishes to thank the MMDF for supporting our exploration at the

Fay Lake property near Flin Flon. Boreal Gold acknowledges the significant impact that the

MMDF has on mineral exploration in Manitoba, which augments economic development and

regional investment across the province. Being able to access this funding for future

exploration programs should allow the company to lower its cost of capital when raising equity,

and to help limit dilution, thereby better preserving each shareholder’s percentage ownership in

Boreal Gold. As a junior company with an office in the north, these funds contribute to the

expenditures in northern Manitoba where it counts most, in the ground for potential discovery

and on local contractors and businesses as well as northern jobs. This major incentive to

explore Manitoba cannot be understated.” – Richard Masson, director and exploration

manager, Boreal Gold

“The Manitoba Mineral Development Fund has played a pivotal role in empowering Bit Space

Development Ltd. (BSD XR) with the necessary resources to significantly enhance our artificial

intelligence (AI) workflows and product development strategies. This support has not only

facilitated a deeper exploration into innovative AI technologies but also enabled us to

implement cutting-edge solutions that were previously beyond our reach. Through the fund’s

backing, we’ve been able to accelerate our research and development efforts, allowing us to

push the boundaries of what’s possible in AI and deliver more advanced and efficient solutions

to our clients. The collaboration with the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund has been a

cornerstone in our journey towards innovation and excellence in the AI domain. Due to this

support, our technology is now positioned to help foster growth within our mining industry by

giving us the ability to perform mineral detection and classification automatically, making this

service obtainable by smaller companies and reducing the cost of doing the work.” – Daniel

Blair, chief technology officer and founder, Bit Space Development Ltd.