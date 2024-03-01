Close Menu
venerdì 1 Marzo 2024
FBI Top Stories: Director Outlines New Intelligence Program Strategy

Feb. 29, 2024 – Director Outlines New Intelligence Program Strategy;
FBI Director Christopher Wray on February 29 outlined the Bureau’s new intelligence program strategy and emphasized how partnerships, collaboration, and innovation are essential to combatting emerging national security threats.
Full Story – https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/director-outlines-new-intelligence-program-strategy
