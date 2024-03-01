FBI Top Stories: Director Outlines New Intelligence Program Strategy

(AGENPARL) – gio 29 febbraio 2024 Feb. 29, 2024 – Director Outlines New Intelligence Program Strategy;
FBI Director Christopher Wray on February 29 outlined the Bureau’s new intelligence program strategy and emphasized how partnerships, collaboration, and innovation are essential to combatting emerging national security threats.
Full Story – https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/director-outlines-new-intelligence-program-strategy
