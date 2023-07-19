READOUT: Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Israeli President Herzog

(AGENPARL) – mer 19 luglio 2023 [State Department Seal]

U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE

Office of the Spokesperson

—————————————————————

For Immediate Release

READOUT

July 18, 2023

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Israeli President Herzog

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog today in Washington, D.C. The Secretary and President reiterated the importance of the 75-year-old U.S.-Israel partnership, emphasizing the enduring commitment to fundamental, shared values of democratic governance and human rights, which have long been at the heart of the bilateral relationship. Secretary Blinken and President Herzog discussed efforts to advance Israel’s integration into the region and counter Iran’s destabilizing behavior. They also discussed the need for further measures to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the ironclad commitment of the United States to Israel’s security and the Biden-Harris administration’s support for concrete efforts aimed at preserving a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

—————————————————————