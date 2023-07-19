07-19-2023 State Department Public Schedule

(AGENPARL) – mer 19 luglio 2023 [State Department Seal]

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19, 2023

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN

9:00 a.m. Secretary Blinken meets with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit at the Department of State.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

Pre-set time for video cameras is 8:15 a.m. from the 23rd Street entrance. Final access time for writers and stills is 8:30 a.m. from the 23rd Street entrance.

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE WENDY R. SHERMAN

Deputy Secretary Sherman has no public appointments.

DEPUTY SECRETARY FOR MANAGEMENT AND RESOURCES RICHARD R. VERMA

Deputy Secretary Verma attends meetings and briefings at the Department of State.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS VICTORIA J. NULAND

Under Secretary Nuland is on travel to Brazil fromJuly 19-21, 2023.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR PUBLIC DIPLOMACY AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS ELIZABETH ALLEN

Under Secretary Allen is on travel to California and Colorado from July 19-24, 2023.

UNDER SECRETARY FOR CIVILIAN SECURITY, DEMOCRACY, AND HUMAN RIGHTS UZRA ZEYA

10:00 a.m. Under Secretary Zeya delivers opening remarks at the U.S.-India Bilateral Drug Policy Dialogue at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

2:30 p.m. Under Secretary Zeyameets with Brazilian Ambassador to the United States Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti at the Department of State.

(CLOSED PRESS COVERAGE)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR POPULATION, REFUGEES, AND MIGRATION JULIETA VALLS NOYES

BRIEFING SCHEDULE

1:15 p.m. Department Press Briefing with Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

(OPEN PRESS COVERAGE)

