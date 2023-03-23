Highlights – Structured Dialogue with M. Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the Commission – Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES gio 23 marzo 2023

On 27 March, The Executive Vice-President Ms Margrethe Vestager will address IMCO Members as part of the structured dialogue between Parliament and the Commission. The intention is to provide Members with an update on legislative initiatives which were recently adopted by the Commission and those still to be adopted. It will also allow to take stock of the implementation of other priorities in the Internal Market remit.

The discussion will focus on the digital agenda, namely on the implementation of initiatives, such as the Digital Services and the Digital Markets Acts, dossiers currently under negotiation, e.g. the AI Act, as well as upcoming initiatives linked to virtual worlds, among others.

This exchange follows the discussion held with the Commissioner for the Internal Market, Mr Thierry Breton during IMCO’s last committee meeting. There, the Commissioner stressed that more ambition is needed and reminded, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the single market, that the response to a crisis is always more integration. During the exchange, Mr Breton also outlined the Commission’s efforts to strengthen the resilience of the single market and boost investment in the green and digital transition. Members focused on issues related online disinformation, the proposal for a Single Market Emergency Instrument and those on political advertising, toy safety, and forced labour.

