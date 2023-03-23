Highlights – Structured Dialogue with M. Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the Commission – Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES gio 23 marzo 2023
This exchange follows the discussion held with the Commissioner for the Internal Market, Mr Thierry Breton during IMCO’s last committee meeting. There, the Commissioner stressed that more ambition is needed and reminded, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the single market, that the response to a crisis is always more integration. During the exchange, Mr Breton also outlined the Commission’s efforts to strengthen the resilience of the single market and boost investment in the green and digital transition. Members focused on issues related online disinformation, the proposal for a Single Market Emergency Instrument and those on political advertising, toy safety, and forced labour.
Source : © European Union, 2023 – EP
Fonte/Source: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/committees/en/product/product-details/20230323CAN69289