City Minute — Headlines from Oct. 17

(AGENPARL) – lun 17 ottobre 2022 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

All stories are sourced from our blog, the [Sacramento City Express](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec7f)

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: CITY AGAIN ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR ITS FILM-INCENTIVE PROGRAM

[APPLICATIONS FOR ITS FILM-INCENTIVE PROGRAM](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec80)

The City of Sacramento’s Film + Media office now is accepting applications for its film-incentive program, which works to sustain and foster growth in film and television production in the city of Sacramento.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec81)

CITY SELECTS 45 LOCAL ARTISTS TO RECEIVE $10,000 THROUGH ‘SEEDING CREATIVITY’ PROGRAM

[Seeding Creativity program](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec82)

The Seeding Creativity grant program is funded through a $500,000 award to the Office of Arts and Culture from the National Endowment for the Arts’ federal American Rescue Plan dollars.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec83)

CITY’S HOUSING POLICY MANAGER NAMED ‘AFFORDABLE HOUSING CHAMPION OF THE YEAR’ BY SACRAMENTO HOUSING ALLIANCE

[affordable housing champion of the year](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec84)

As housing policy manager, Danielle Foster has worked to streamline the housing development process to increase housing stock and further create affordable housing initiatives.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec85)

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec86 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec87 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec88 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec89