Live
martedì, 18 Ott 2022 11:10
La tua pubblicità su Agenparl Abbonati
Abbonati
By

City Minute — Headlines from Oct. 17

Agenparl English
City of Sacramento

(AGENPARL) – lun 17 ottobre 2022 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.
All stories are sourced from our blog, the [Sacramento City Express](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec7f)
LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: CITY AGAIN ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR ITS FILM-INCENTIVE PROGRAM
[APPLICATIONS FOR ITS FILM-INCENTIVE PROGRAM](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec80)
The City of Sacramento’s Film + Media office now is accepting applications for its film-incentive program, which works to sustain and foster growth in film and television production in the city of Sacramento.
[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec81)
CITY SELECTS 45 LOCAL ARTISTS TO RECEIVE $10,000 THROUGH ‘SEEDING CREATIVITY’ PROGRAM
[Seeding Creativity program](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec82)
The Seeding Creativity grant program is funded through a $500,000 award to the Office of Arts and Culture from the National Endowment for the Arts’ federal American Rescue Plan dollars.
[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec83)
CITY’S HOUSING POLICY MANAGER NAMED ‘AFFORDABLE HOUSING CHAMPION OF THE YEAR’ BY SACRAMENTO HOUSING ALLIANCE
[affordable housing champion of the year](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec84)
As housing policy manager, Danielle Foster has worked to streamline the housing development process to increase housing stock and further create affordable housing initiatives.
[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec85)
https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec86 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec87 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec88 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h44898e4,3c8e918,3c8ec89

Share.

Agenparl

Dal 1955 affianca con i suoi notiziari il mondo istituzionale, editoriale, economico e finanziario, diventando oggi una tra le fonti più autorevoli dell’informazione con i propri prodotti, servizi e soluzioni all’avanguardia. 

Una formula editoriale veloce ed innovativa che garantisce un’informazione puntuale e approfondimenti originali.

Contatti

Invia comunicati stampa a: redazione@agenparl.eu

Per info scrivi a:
info@agenparl.eu segreteria@agenparl.eu

Esprimi la tua opinione! Inviaci le tue riflessioni e commenti su WhatsApp al +39 340 681 9270 (RM, Italy)

Tel: +39 06 9357 9408 (RM, Italy)

Servizi

Tieniti informato

@tutti i diritti Agenparl

error: Riproduzione riservata