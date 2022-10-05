Da Istat: Nota informativa_Conti economici trimestrali_II Trim 2022

(AGENPARL) – mer 05 ottobre 2022 005 October 2022

Quarterly National Accounts

II quarter 2022

In the second quarter of 2022 the seasonally and calendar adjusted, chained volume measure of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by +1.1 per cent to the previous quarter and by 5% in comparison with the second quarter of 2021.

Compared to previous quarter, both final consumption expenditure and gross fixed capital formation increased by +1.6 per cent, imports and exports increased by +2 per cent and +1.6 per cent respectively.

With respect to the second quarter of 2021, final consumption expenditure increased by +3.7 per cent, gross fixed capital formation by +10.8 per cent, imports by +16.9 per cent, and exports by +11.4 per cent.

The carry-over annual GDP growth for 2022 is equal to +3.6%.

CHART 1. GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCTQ1 2010 – Q2 2022, seasonally and calendar adjusted chain-linked values (reference year 2015), billions of euros

CHART 2. GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT, QUARTER ON PREVIOUS QUARTER PERCENT CHANGESQ1 2015 – Q2 2022, chain-linked and seasonally adjusted data (reference year 2015)

CHART 3. GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT,, QUARTER ON SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO PERCENT CHANGESQ1 2015 – Q2 2022, chain-linked and seasonally adjusted data (reference year 2015)

TABLE 1. GDP and expenditure components Q2 2022, chain-linked and seasonally adjusted data (reference year 2015) and percent changes.

AGGREGATE CHAIN-LINKED VALUES

IN MILLIONOF EURO PERCENT CHANGESQuarter on previous quarter Quarter on same quarter a year ago

II quarter 2022I quarter 2022 II quarter 2022

II quarter 2021

Gross Domestic Product 435,654 +1.1 +5.0

Imports 142,461 +2.0 +16.9

Final Consumption Expenditure 336,041 +1.6 +3.7

– Households final consumption expenditure and NPISH 256,001 +2.6 +5.0

Gross Fixed Capital Formation 91,787 +1.1 +10.8

– Dwellings 22,299 +1.0 +13.9

– Other buildings and structures 21,626 +0.5 +13.5

– Machinery and equipment and weapon systems 33,171 +1.6 +10.4

– Transport equipment 4,898 +0.5 -3.1

– Intellectual property products 14,469 +1.3 +3.4

Changes in inventories, including valuables – – –

Exports 148,141 +1.6 +11.4

CHART 4. QUARTER ON PREVIOUS QUARTER PERCENT CHANGES OF GDP AND CONTRIBUTES OF expenditure componentsQ1 2015 – Q2 2022, percent changes

For technical and methodological information

Filippo Moauro