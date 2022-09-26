Update from GOV.UK for: Supporting action that moves Haiti closer to security and stability

(AGENPARL) – lun 26 settembre 2022 Update from GOV.​UK for: News and communications Supporting action that moves Haiti closer to security and stability Page summary: Statement by Alice Jacobs, UK Deputy Political Coordinator at the UN, at the Security Council briefing on Haiti Change made:…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Update from GOV.​UK for:

News and communications

—————————————————————

Page summary:

Statement by Alice Jacobs, UK Deputy Political Coordinator at the UN, at the Security Council briefing on Haiti

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

9:40pm, 26 September 2022

—————————————————————