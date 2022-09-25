Update from GOV.UK for: UK Armed Forces kick off major series of exercises in the Indo-Pacific

(AGENPARL) – dom 25 settembre 2022 Update from GOV.​UK for: News and communications UK Armed Forces kick off major series of exercises in the Indo-Pacific Page summary: RAF participates in large-scale air exercise in Australia for the first time since the Covid pandemic. Change made: First…

[Go to the GOV.UK homepage](https://www.gov.uk)

GOV.UK

Update from GOV.​UK for:

News and communications

—————————————————————

[UK Armed Forces kick off major series of exercises in the Indo-Pacific](https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-armed-forces-kick-off-major-series-of-exercises-in-the-indo-pacific?utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=govuk-notifications-topic&utm_source=391f934f-3706-4476-9183-c72fda8a3aa6&utm_content=immediately)

Page summary:

RAF participates in large-scale air exercise in Australia for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

Change made:

First published.

Time updated:

10:04am, 25 September 2022

—————————————————————