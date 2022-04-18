(AGENPARL) – lun 18 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/18/2022 12:01 AM EDT

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Zimbabwe as you celebrate the 42nd anniversary of your country’s independence.

The United States stands with all Zimbabweans who desire a more just, equitable, prosperous, and healthy future. We continue to support your efforts to achieve a more democratic society and build an enduring respect for human rights. We are proud to provide assistance to help Zimbabweans live longer and healthier lives, including in the long-standing struggle to combat HIV/AIDS and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As you pause to celebrate your independence, please know that our friendship with the Zimbabwean people endures. We are confident that the fruits of democracy and economic opportunity are possible, and we will continue to support those aims.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this