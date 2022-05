(AGENPARL) – gio 19 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Worlds Revealed Blog from the Library of Congress.

05/19/2022 01:45 PM EDT

This is a guest post by Sonia Kahn, Library Technician in the Geography and Map Division. On a recent trip to New York City, I frequently found myself in the underbelly of the city, submerged below the hustle and bustle as I was transported up and down Manhattan. I couldn’t help but notice while I was visiting […]

