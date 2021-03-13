sabato, Marzo 13, 2021
SIRACUSA. ESPOSIZIONE STRAORDINARIA DEL SIMULACRO DI SANTA LUCIA

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL 13 MARZO

OTTI ANNI DI PONTIFICATO, DAL MONDO GLI AUGURI A FRANCESCO

PA, BRUNETTA: SVOLTA E’ PARLARE DI INNOVAZIONE, PRODUTTIVITA’, DECENTRAMENTO CONTRATTUALE E METTERE…

500 ANNI DI CRISTIANESIMO NELLE FILIPPINE: LA FEDE è UN DONO

IL PARROCO DI ALEPPO: “LA TENEREZZA DI DIO ARRIVA QUI ATTRAVERSO IL…

I NONNI VITTIME DELLA PANDEMIA, SEMPRE NEL PENSIERO DEL PAPA

CON LE BANDIERE SVENTOLANO ANCHE SIMBOLI DI PACE E FRATELLANZA

MYANMAR: LA COMUNITà INTERNAZIONALE CHIEDE UN RITORNO ALLA DEMOCRAZIA

OTTO ANNI CON FRANCESCO: LA GIOIA DEL VANGELO PER TUTTO IL MONDO

TODAY IN HISTORY – MARCH 13

Today in History – March 13 [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/march-13/?loclr=eatod ]
Inside the Library of Congress’ copy of a rare children’s Bible, someone carefully wrote “Enoch Brooks’ Book, Princeton, March 13th, 1789″ in permanent ink. Continue reading [ https://www.loc.gov/item/today-in-history/march-13/?loclr=eatod ].
Click here [ https://www.loc.gov/collections/today-in-history?loclr=eatod ] to search Today in History for other historic moments.
