The following Legislation affecting Title 3 – Agriculture was acted upon by the General Assembly on 6/8/2021:

[SB 96](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/48522)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 3 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO COMMERCIAL FERTILIZERS AND SOIL CONDITIONERS.

This bill authorizes the Department of Agriculture to update the Delaware Commercial Fertilizer and […More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/48522)

History:

Jun 8, 2021 – Passed By House. Votes: 41 YESJun 8, 2021 – Amendment HA 1 to SB 96 – Passed In House by Voice VoteJun 7, 2021 – Amendment HA 1 to SB 96 – Introduced and Placed With BillMay 12, 2021 – Reported Out of Committee (Agriculture) in House with 1 Favorable, 8 On Its MeritsApr 23, 2021 – Assigned to Agriculture Committee in HouseApr 22, 2021 – Passed By Senate. Votes: 21 YESApr 22, 2021 – Amendment SA 1 to SB 96 – Passed By Senate. Votes: 21 YESApr 20, 2021 – Reported Out of Committee (Agriculture) in Senate with 2 Favorable, 4 On Its MeritsApr 20, 2021 – Amendment SA 1 to SB 96 – Introduced and Placed With BillMar 26, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Agriculture Committee in Senate

[SB 97](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/48521)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 3 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO COMMERCIAL FEEDS.

This bill authorizes the Department of Agriculture to update the Delaware Commercial Feed Law of 196[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/48521)

History:

Jun 8, 2021 – Passed By House. Votes: 41 YESJun 3, 2021 – Suspension of Rules in HouseMay 12, 2021 – Reported Out of Committee (Agriculture) in House with 1 Favorable, 8 On Its MeritsApr 23, 2021 – Assigned to Agriculture Committee in HouseApr 22, 2021 – Passed By Senate. Votes: 21 YESApr 20, 2021 – Reported Out of Committee (Agriculture) in Senate with 2 Favorable, 4 On Its MeritsMar 26, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Agriculture Committee in Senate

