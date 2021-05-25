(AGENPARL) – mar 25 maggio 2021 [logoFullName]

The following Legislation affecting Title 24 – Professions and Occupations was acted upon by the General Assembly on 5/24/2021:

[SB 135](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68694)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 24 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO GEOLOGY.

The purpose of this Act is to eliminate the overly broad licensure exemption applicable to persons e[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68694)

History:

May 20, 2021 – Passed By Senate. Votes: 21 YESMay 19, 2021 – Reported Out of Committee (Legislative Oversight & Sunset) in Senate with 1 Favorable, 2 On Its MeritsMay 13, 2021 – Introduced and Assigned to Legislative Oversight & Sunset Committee in Senate

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68694

