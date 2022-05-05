(AGENPARL) – gio 05 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/05/2022 05:10 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) and Department of the Treasury’s Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes are partnering with the AIR to support an inaugural Anti-Corruption Solutions through Emerging Technologies (ASET) Global Anti-Corruption TechSprint to combat global corruption.

Corruption undermines democracy and respect for human rights, impedes investment, stifles economic growth, hampers government services, and allows criminality to flourish. Responding to this transnational threat, President Biden established fighting corruption as a core U.S. national security interest, releasing the first-ever U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption, and elevating the fight against corruption as a pillar of the Summit for Democracy. The TechSprint allows for a collaboration with other governments, the private sector, civil society, and the responsible use of technology in the fight against corruption, which are core elements of both effective implementation of the strategy, and the Summit for Democracy’s Year of Action.

The development and implementation of effective anti-corruption mechanisms consistent with international standards – and the ability to meet evolving corruption challenges – is vital to peace and prosperity and is a key Department of State commitment for the Summit for Democracy. INL’s ASET program advances the Administration’s anti-corruption strategy by supporting efforts to accelerate technological solutions to combat corruption worldwide. This multi-day virtual competition will bring together anti-corruption stakeholders from across government, civil society, and the private sector, to spur new ideas and relationships around anti-corruption measures, with a particular emphasis on financial solutions. The TechSprint prototypes may be further developed, tested, and adapted for global use by the teams that develop them.

INL works to keep Americans safe by countering crime, illegal drugs, and instability abroad. The bureau is working around the world to, among other measures, build the capacity of foreign justice sector partners to investigate and prosecute complex corruption cases.

