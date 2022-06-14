Twitter The Situation Room-2022-06-14 00:17 By Redazione 14 Giugno 2022 0 29 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Must read U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:36 14 Giugno 2022 Under Secretary Jose W. Fernandez-2022-06-14 00:35 14 Giugno 2022 Juan Guaidó-2022-06-14 00:35 14 Giugno 2022 U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:34 14 Giugno 2022 Redazione RT @CNN: “Looked like a little army”: A 911 call tipped off police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, reporting a group of men dressed similarly and…Twitter – The Situation Room 🔊 Listen to this Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleRelaciones Exteriores-2022-06-14 00:16Next articleU.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:23 - Advertisement - Correlati U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:36 14 Giugno 2022 Under Secretary Jose W. Fernandez-2022-06-14 00:35 14 Giugno 2022 Juan Guaidó-2022-06-14 00:35 14 Giugno 2022 - Advertisement - Ultimi articoli U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:36 14 Giugno 2022 Under Secretary Jose W. Fernandez-2022-06-14 00:35 14 Giugno 2022 Juan Guaidó-2022-06-14 00:35 14 Giugno 2022 U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:34 14 Giugno 2022 U.S. Indo-Pacific Command-2022-06-14 00:34 14 Giugno 2022